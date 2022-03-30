Fire crews battle the Emerald Pointe condo fire on Marion Avenue.
A crane pumps water onto the blaze at Emerald Pointe condominiums.
Smoke rises from a brush fire in the area of Emerald Pointe condominiums in Punta Gorda.
A Charlotte County Sheriff's helicopter helped to battle the fire at Emerald Pointe condominiums on Marion Avenue Wednesday.
PUNTA GORDA - Firefighters battled a fire at Emerald Pointe condominiums on Marion Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was mostly contained to a residential townhouse containing eight homes, according to Charlotte County Fire/EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn. Residents in the vicinity were evacuated.
The building was fully involved and crews were pulled from the building in a "defensive posture" to protect nearby structures, according to city spokesperson Melissa Reichert.
As of 4:46 p.m., crews were "in the mop-up and investigative stage," she said.
The fire was initially reported as starting on a back stair and quickly spread, according to Dunn.
The fire spread to a boat in a nearby canal; it was later reported that the boat had sunk. The fire was extinguished with some damage to a dock.
Strong winds reportedly caused the fire to jump a canal and spread to a vacant lot at Charlotte Avenue and Shore Drive.
Kaloyan Nedev, who lives just outside Emerald Pointe, said it was one of the biggest fires in the area he could remember.
"You could see the blaze from across the bridge," said Nedev.
Septic worker Mike Baudino said he spotted the flame-tipped smoke from I-75: "We were just coming home from work."
The Punta Gorda Fire Department was at the scene, along with Charlotte County Fire/EMS and a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office helicopter.
No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated.
