For 18 years, fireworks have lit the Punta Gorda sky at the Fourth of July celebration at Laishley Park. This year, Jerry Cleffi of Smugglers Event Management company says the show is in limbo after the city’s dock was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

PUNTA GORDA — While it was announced Wednesday at the Punta Gorda City Council meeting the annual Smugglers fireworks show is canceled, that may not be the case.

City Council member Bill Dryburgh told the board he heard the 2023 firework festival and show was likely canceled because the city’s dock at Laishley Park was damaged by Hurricane Ian.


   

