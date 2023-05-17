For 18 years, fireworks have lit the Punta Gorda sky at the Fourth of July celebration at Laishley Park. This year, Jerry Cleffi of Smugglers Event Management company says the show is in limbo after the city’s dock was damaged by Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA — While it was announced Wednesday at the Punta Gorda City Council meeting the annual Smugglers fireworks show is canceled, that may not be the case.
City Council member Bill Dryburgh told the board he heard the 2023 firework festival and show was likely canceled because the city’s dock at Laishley Park was damaged by Hurricane Ian.
Members talked about the costs of repairing the city docks and dozens of nearby seawalls.
“The dock is closed, it’s condemned by the city,” he said. “I don’t believe the festival will be happening either. It’s unfortunate.”
After the meeting, Dryburgh said the local bands who usually play at the daylong festival haven’t been booked either.
However, Jerry Cleffi of Smugglers Event Management said Tuesday the Fourth of July celebration isn’t totally canceled — yet.
“It’s still up in the air,” he said. “We haven’t booked the fireworks or a barge yet, but we are still actively looking for a 40-by-60 foot barge.”
Cleffi said the event has gone on for 18 years, even making a comeback after the pandemic.
“We do a privately funded show every year, raising $35,000 for the fireworks,” he said. “We aren’t sure about doing a festival if people don’t have a fireworks show to enjoy in the evening.”
Cleffi said it’s not a money issue dogging the annual event.
“The city said we can’t use the dock because it’s damaged,” he said, adding the city lets them use the dock but provides no funding or equipment. “We have to find an alternative to using the dock, which is a barge. With hurricane cleanup, the local barges are being used and are not available.”
Cleffi said the 25-minute show could still go on if he can find a reasonably priced barge to shoot off the display from Charlotte Harbor.
“The further we go to look for a barge in the state, the more expensive it is,” he said. “We were quoted $45,000 for just the barge, not including the fireworks display. That’s more money than we spend on fireworks.”
Cleffi said if the show does go on, it will still be the full show people have come to expect over the years — and not a compromised 8-minute version.
“We will do the one we are known for, which is 25 minutes of great entertainment.”
Anyone wanting to assist can call 941-637-5953.
Fireworks at Fishermen’s Village
On Tuesday, Fishermen’s Village management announced the annual July 4th Fireworks show — the other fireworks spectacle in the city — is planned for 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
Although there’s some damage to the dock in front of the property, there are no problems with the area where the fireworks will be shot from on July 4, according to management.
“The best viewing is from the west side of the property (Dry Beach/Tiki Bar area),” said Kathy Burnam, special events spokesperson of Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda.
There will also be live music by the From the Edge Band from 5-10 p.m. that night, Burnam said.
Patti Allen, spokesperson for Fishermen’s Village, said the fireworks are done later because it’s darker at 10 p.m.
“The fireworks can be see from the beach,” she said. “There will be King Fisher fireworks cruises that night, too. It should be great fun.”
