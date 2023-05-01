PUNTA GORDA — DeAngelis Diamond and AECOM are the firms jointly selected by the Charlotte County Airport Authority for an estimated $40 million terminal expansion proposal.
At the April Airport Authority meeting, members struggled to pick the top firm for the phased-in terminal construction later this year.
Members said the three firms were more than qualified to do the work.
The other firms that made joint proposals included Suffolk Construction and Atkins, and Manhattan and Michael Baker International.
When Suffolk made its presentation, representatives reminded the board it is building the $618 million Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor.
However, the board selected the Naples-based DeAngelis Diamond and AECOM's proposal because both firms already did extensive work at the airport, including a 2015 terminal expansion and were considered "local" contractors.
AECOM, a consulting firm with offices throughout Florida including Sarasota and Fort Myers, recently conducted a $89,340 terminal expansion study. Three primary alternatives were identified for how the terminal could be expanded. AECOM interviewed tenants including concessionaires, rental car operators and the Transportation Security Administration to identify shortcomings of the existing facility and the specific tenant needs.
According to the AECOM and DeAngelis Diamond proposal, there will be no overlap of the new and existing checkpoint, which they say, "saves time and money with better operations, security, and flexibility to build in any phase."
"In general, new spaces are built before the existing is affected, resulting in no reduction of service in the terminal," the proposal states.
The construction team includes Terry Rookard from AECOM, who did a $750 million terminal expansion at the Boston Logan International Airport as well as a $64 million expansion and modernization at the Tampa International Airport. He's done a $32 million expansion at the Atlantic City International Airport Terminal.
Bryan Zemina is the senior mechanical engineer who worked on the $1 million terminal renovations and upgrades at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, known as SRQ, and the new aviation terminal facility along with construction of the emergency operations and maintenance facility.
Daniel Ruel is the geotechnical engineer worked on the Punta Gorda Airport runway 4-22 rehabilitation and extension project primarily used by commercial airliners. He also worked on PGA taxiway D and G and the Naples Municipal Airport building and design improvements and upgrades at SRQ.
John DeAngelis co-founded DeAngelis Diamond in 1996 and has negotiated and managed more than $3.5 billion in construction. On his team is Scott Beck, vice president, who worked on the $90 million SRQ airport terminal expansion and the $60 million Sarasota Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Hospital.
Brooke Teinert is the project manager who worked on Disney's Pop Century Resort room rehab $50 million project; the $96.6 million Toronto Blue Jays spring training facility in Dunedin and $152 million Cypress-Fairbanks High School in Texas.
The proposal states, "existing terminal renovations will be closely coordinated among airport staff and our team to minimized any passenger interruptions."
Charlotte County Airport Authority board member Vanessa Oliver said she was impressed with all of the presentations.
"Local partnerships really matter," Oliver said. "They have employees who have grown up here. They (DeAngelis Diamond and AECOM) know the area and they understand."
The contractors will present an estimated cost and timeline for construction to the airport authority for a final vote at a future meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.