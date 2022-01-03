PUNTA GORDA — To family and friends, Punta Gorda resident Gertha Lee Haddock Robinson was affectionately known as a sister, as Gert and as Mama G.
To the Charlotte County community, she was a trailblazer, being the first Black female student to graduate Charlotte High School in 1965.
"She was one of the five students selected to go to CHS in 1963 before integration," said her brother, the Rev. Ellison Haddock, of the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.
"That first year, she not only exceeded expectations, but she was also an honor roll student and president of the honor club, in drama ... just all kinds of things."
Haddock, along with other family and friends, are celebrating the life of Robinson, who died Dec. 23, 2021, at home after enduring the effects of various ailments.
"We rejoice more than mourn, even though we do mourn," Haddock said. "She knew where she was going to end up for eternity (in Heaven). She had been in pain for a while so we’re glad she didn’t have to suffer anymore. We know that one day we will see her again."
Robinson was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Fort Myers to Leola Roddy Haddock and Calvin Haddock Sr.
Growing up, she attended Baker Academy in Punta Gorda and spent a brief term at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers.
In 1963, Robinson and four others were the first Black students to enter a Charlotte County school, integrating into Charlotte High — the first school to do so in Florida.
The other students included Isaac Thomas, Ronnie Middleton, Felix Johnson and Minnie Lee Mitchell.
"She went her first year to Dunbar High School in Fort Myers where students were bused back and forth (from Punta Gorda)," Haddock said. "The following year, they made a decision to select some students to go to CHS before they made integration a law."
Haddock said education was extremely important to their family.
"We lived on a farm on Burnt Store Road and had to wake up early and do our chores and then go to school ... we never missed school."
Robinson graduated from CHS with honors in 1965, going on to attend Bethune–Cookman University in Daytona Beach.
After graduating Bethune-Cookman, Robinson went into education, working with the Baker Academy Head Start Program.
She also worked for and later retired from the Florida Department of Children & Families.
"She was a darn good teacher and a nice person," said Gussie Baker, a longtime Punta Gorda resident who helped lead the 1963 school integration.
"I was there and walked in with them in 1963," Baker said. "Gertha was a wonderful person. She never said, ‘No, I only do this or that.’ She liked everybody and would help everybody."
Robinson received Jesus Christ at an early age and taught the Word of God, wrote the family in her obituary.
"She loved teaching Sunday School and workshops, as teaching was her passion," the obituary stated.
She was very involved in many kinds of church activities, including being a faithful member of the Church of the Living God, First Macedonia M.B. Church and St. Mary Baptist Church.
Robinson is survived by a sister, Mary Lois Smith; two brothers, Calvin Haddock Jr. and the Rev. Ellison Haddock; and three children, Lola Wade (Bobby), Raymond Rodriquez, and Stephanie Robison.
She was grandmother to Christopher Scott, Qondel Robinson, Elizabeth Durant, Kaicendra Anderson, Amelia Robinson, and X’Nylah Felix; and a great-grandmother to Delilah Mirville.
She was also loved by a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m., Jan. 15 at the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 411 E. Charlotte Ave., in Punta Gorda.
Masks and temperature checks are mandatory for those in attendance. Guests are asked to follow the directions of officials and ushers.
