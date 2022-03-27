PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda's first female mayor, Marilyn Smith-Mooney, died Sunday morning after a battle with cancer.
Smith-Mooney, 79, was surrounded by family when she died, according to family friend Kathleen Dailey Meneely.
"She had cancer in her lung, and it had gone into her brain," Meneely said. "Her son, Paul Hibner, and his fiancée live with her in Punta Gorda so they were there, and she passed peacefully at home."
A woman from Long Island, the first half of Smith-Mooney's 30-year private-sector career focused mostly on architecture and interior design, as well as ownership and management of a commercial construction corporation.
The latter half of her career focused on executive management team positions in human resources, corporate development and materials management for a cosmetics packaging company.
Smith-Mooney moved to Punta Gorda in 1993.
Beginning in 1996, she took office representing Punta Gorda City Council’s District 2 seat. She served on the City Council from November 1996 through October 2008.
She also spent two terms as mayor, 2001 to 2003, the city’s first female mayor since the city’s founding in 1887.
"I was the deputy city manager and she was mayor at the time," Meneely said. "When I took the job, she sent me an email – and I was surprised – because usually another female in politics, they’re not always that supportive, but she was most supportive when I came in and we’ve been friends ever since."
Prior to her appointment as mayor, Smith-Mooney served two terms as vice mayor, part of one term as acting mayor. She is a graduate of the Advanced Institute for Elected Municipal Officials, Leadership Charlotte and Local Government Leadership Florida.
Her achievements in the area make up a list longer than most.
In August 2021, she received the Military Heritage Museum’s first Distinguished Civilian Award.
"It was wonderful," Meneely said. "We were even saying at the time to have all of her favorite people all in one place. ...That was really before they had all the diagnostics of her being sick so she got to enjoy it all before getting that diagnosis."
Smith-Mooney joined the Military Heritage Museum board and became its president in 2007, holding the position for more than five years.
She then served as a board member for several years, feeling the organization needed “new blood, energy and ideas” from new leadership.
Later, she was once again recruited to serve as president.
From 2008-16, Smith-Mooney served as the executive director and vice chair of the Tetrault Family Foundation.
The foundation, a private nonprofit 501(c)(3), provided the $30 million funding and development of the 27-acre Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens as a gift to the people of Charlotte County.
In 2016, she served as executive administrator of the PRB&SG, Inc., a nonprofit tasked with managing, operating and maintaining the botanical gardens.
She retired from that role in 2018 but stayed to serve on the organization’s board of directors.
In 2011, Marilyn also pursued training for and obtained her Florida Supreme Court certification as a county mediator.
She later served as a volunteer mediator for the 20th Judicial Circuit, as well as for the court’s Citizen Dispute Resolution Program.
In November 2017, Smith-Mooney was recognized by the Punta Gorda Rotary as its “Service Above Self” honoree for all she has done for many nonprofits, as well as individuals needing an advocate, helping hand or caring heart.
"Her picture is on Punta Gorda's City Hall," Meneely said. "There’s that mural and she had her face put in the boat there. She was the first female mayor so she’s pretty well known in town."
Meneely said the family is still organizing funeral service plans.
"At a later date they are probably going to have a celebration of life ... Those were her wishes," Meneely said.
