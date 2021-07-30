Suron Draden (right), of Charlotte High School, and Jason McCall (left), of Port Charlotte High School, were both awarded scholarships and more from First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.
Suron Draden (right), of Charlotte High School, and Jason McCall (left), of Port Charlotte High School, were both awarded scholarships and more from First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA — Two 2021 graduates of Charlotte County high schools received scholarships recently from the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.
Suron Draden, of Charlotte High School, and Jason McCall, of Port Charlotte High School, were both honored at a July 24 luncheon at the church, 411 E. Charlotte Ave.
Both received a $300 scholarship to go to an account for their education, as well as school materials and monetary donations from the church to take home.
The additional donations vary based on the amount of funds raised by the church and church members, according to the Rev. Kevin Shaw, Sr.
“The church provides items a student will need to help them get started, we provide funds that go to their choice of higher education to pay for books or other needed materials or tuition,” Shaw said. “If a student isn’t continuing in higher education, we also provide gifts and a donation to them as well.”
The Rev. Brooker T. Haynes Jr. Scholarship Fund was created in 2016 to assist members of their church who are graduating high school and plan to continue their education through college, or technical or trade schools.
“Haynes was a stickler on youth and children being educated,” Shaw said. “He was always teaching and mentoring our youth and children (and) he set a great example for us all.”
“I have seen how First Macedonia Church supports its youth and children in many ways,” Shaw continued. “We live with the knowledge of know that the youth of our church is the future of our church.”
Shaw said this last year has been a struggle with COVID-19 but that they always step up as a church.
“We do what we need to do for our children, members and the community,” he said. “Our church believes education is one of the keys to success.”
Shaw said Draden will be attending Florida Atlantic University while McCall will work for his father’s barbecue business for now.
Another student — a church member’s child who doesn’t live in Florida — was an honorable mention, Shaw said.
The student, Samuel Royster, graduated from Kean University cum laude in New Jersey and has been accepted to Sight and Sound Conservatory in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where only four student candidates gain admission per year.
“The Rev. Dr. Carl Brooks (who leads the church) is a great visionary and (longtime) pastor who demands we all handle the children of the church with lots of love, care and setting Christian examples they may not see otherwise,” Shaw said.
