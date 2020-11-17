PUNTA GORDA — With a line of people increasing by the week, First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church representatives have asked Punta Gorda officials to close down part of East Charlotte Avenue for their weekly food distribution.
The church's distribution line exits onto East Charlotte Avenue between Milus Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Other vehicles passing by the exit have created traffic safety concerns.
"We have people (driving by) that just don’t care what we’re doing here," said the Rev. George Cooks, who oversees the distribution. "We’ve doubled (in our numbers) since the pandemic started."
At today's meeting, the City Council will discuss whether to close off that section during the church's distribution hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cooks said they see more than 150 people each Tuesday at 411 E. Charlotte Ave.
"When people leave here they usually can’t get anything else in the vehicle," Cooks said. "We have people that were on top of their game most of their lives and then this hit and they don’t know what to do.
"We've had some (people come through) that have to decide whether to buy gas or food."
For staff and equipment costs, it would cost the church around $86 per week to close the street.
Church representatives asked for those costs to be waived because the distribution is a "necessary service to the community," in a Nov. 4 letter to the city.
Any such waivers would have to be authorized by the City Council.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
Punta Gorda utility rates could go up
At today's City Council, a public hearing will be held concerning a potential increase in utility rates within Punta Gorda's utility district.
The district includes property owners within the city limits and in some parts outside the city.
With the proposed general rate change, homeowners would see an increase of 3.75% on their utility bill with the potential of an annual increase on top of that.
How that percentage would affect homeowners’ utility bills would vary on their usage.
"Water and wastewater user rates are increasing to satisfy projected annual operating, debt service, capital cost requirements and maintain adequate reserves," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
That rate will be reviewed annually rather than imposing automatic increases on customer accounts, according to Reichert.
Miscellaneous charges such as water tap (connection) and meter installation for new customers could also change to bring the city up to date with neighboring areas.
