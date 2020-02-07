PUNTA GORDA — Rev. Dr. Carl F. Brooks of the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrated Sunday for 40 years of service at First Macedonia and for his long-time commitment to community.
“He’s been the longest serving pastor at the same church in Charlotte County,” said Rev. Kevin Shaw, who has served four years at First Macedonia and heads up the church’s anniversary committee. “He is the pastor of pastors. Pastors from all over call him for advice and counsel.”
The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at First Macedonia (411 East Charlotte Ave.) in Punta Gorda.
During the ceremony, Shaw said that there will be lots of singing, presentations and a sermon.
“It makes me feel great that we can celebrate the Pastor Brooks,” Shaw said. “The tenure of 40 years is unheard of these days. I’m looking forward to all the people that show up.”
Brooks is the senior pastor at First Macedonia. Under his leadership, the church has experienced phenomenal growth, according to a First Macedonia press release.
His vision has lead to many innovative programs being established and he is a well-noted Evangelist through the country and abroad.
Brooks has held the position of Florida’s Representative for the Board of Evangelism, a member of the Committee on Orthodox and a member of the Foreign Mission Board for the National Baptist Convention of America, among many other appointments throughout his years of service.
Before pursuing his theological education − which led him to earning a Doctorate of Ministry from Andersonville Baptist Seminary in Camilla, GA − Brooks served in the Vietnam War in the United States Marine Corp. as part of the 2nd Force Reconnaissance Company for just over four years. He enlisted in October 1964 and was honorably discharged in December 1968.
Brooks continues his studies to this day at the Stetson University of Largo School of Religion in Florida.
“I’m looking forward to a great time,” Shaw said. “He deserves it. He’s one of the old pastors you can call any time of the day and night. No matter what time it is he’s there. He never turns his phone off.”
For more information about the event, call First Macedonia at 941-637-7743.
