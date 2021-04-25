PUNTA GORDA — As a celebration of history and culture, the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida and Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda plan to host “A Day of Celtic Music” in May.
The May 15 event is free and will feature five different Celtic bands at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
“We are so very excited to be able to partner with the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida and The New World Celts to bring an exciting, new event to the village,” said Kathy Burnam, Fishville marketing manager. “Visitors and residents will enjoy five different, engaging performances throughout the village promenade for what we know will be a very memorable day.”
Performances will take place between noon and 4 p.m. along the promenade in all three sections and the center court of Fishermen’s Village.
The bands include:
Clover’s Revenge
Eireann’s Call
The Black Velvet Band
West of Galway
Whiskey Dregs
“This year’s Celtic day of music is a restart to the celebratory cycle that was to begin last year, leading up to the opening of the Youth Museum and Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida at History Park in Punta Gorda,” said Jaha Cummings, cultural heritage center president and city council member.
“Last May, the CHC and Fishville planned to have the 1st Annual Charlotte County Celtic Festival to be followed by the International Cultural Fest in July, and then the opening of the Youth Museum and CHC in September.
Because of coronavirus, Cummings said they had to postpone those plans.
“So we are back with ‘A Day of Celtic Music’ on May 15, the opening of the Youth Museum and Cultural Heritage Center at History Park in September, and the International Cultural Fest some time in early fall.
“These events bring our community together through the celebration of history, culture, and our unity as one nation.”
For more information about the event, go to Fishville.com or call 941 639-8721.
For more information about the Cultural Heritage Center, go to CulturalHeritageSWFL.org.
