PUNTA GORDA — A hotel, housing, retail and more could be the future for Fishermen's Village expansion plans in Punta Gorda.
ATA Fishville, owner of Fishermen's Village, hopes to develop its current parking area along West Marion Avenue, as well as company-owned property to the east of its location at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade.
"I almost think that Fishermen's Village is viewed very differently than most other places," Fishville General Manager Patti Allen said.
Allen said people are taking in Fisherman's Village.
"The development needs to be here, but it’s not a skyscraper," she said. "This is tastefully done and based on the future and current growth of our community. We are very much part of the community and the community is part of us."
The company recently submitted its plans to the city of Punta Gorda. Public hearings and other required meetings have yet to be scheduled.
The project is in its early concept design phases.
Fishville wants to add seven or eight new buildings on property between its current location and just east of Shreve Street, creating a walkable village built around a portion of the city's 2.5-mile long Harborwalk path on Charlotte Harbor.
They are also proposing to close the western portion of West Retta Esplanade between Shreve Street and Sunset Breezes apartments, 1031 W. Retta Esplanade.
The road runs west from southbound U.S. 41 and dead ends at the pedestrian Tidal Bridge and Linear Park, which stretches north and south of West Retta.
Allen said the idea was to create connectivity with the city's downtown area and with the surrounding community.
Buildings range from 80 feet on the current Fishville property to around 50 feet on Shreve Street and West Retta Esplanade.
"We already are the hometown shopping, dining destination," Fishville engineer Brittney Williamson said. "This enhances and utilizes the property to its highest and best use."
HOUSING
The new structures will include professional housing for area workers like first responders, nurses and teachers, as well as a resort hotel, townhomes, condominiums, and small business restaurants and retail.
"Teachers, and fire, police, professional staff ... You can be in retail or restaurant and be a professional because they make good money but where are they living?" Allen said.
They’re not living in Punta Gorda Isles or Burnt Store Isles, Allen said, which are two prominent communities in the area.
"But they have to service our community because our community is service-oriented," she said. "The housing is desperately needed and we believe we can help solve that and, honestly, be a prototype for future development in the city and the county.
"They (professionals) have nowhere to go. This solves part of that problem and contains the parking on our property."
ROAD CLOSURE
Allen said by closing a portion of West Retta Esplanade, the community will have more green space.
"I think what’s important for people to understand is that it’s a vacation of a road that goes to nowhere," Allen said, adding that before 2004's Hurricane Charley, there were condominiums on the property surrounding Sunset Breezes apartments.
"This new plan is respectful (to the neighbors)," Allen said. "It’s a big grassy lot that will have its old use brought back again."
BUILDING HEIGHT
Regarding building height, Allen said their concept designs are focused on setbacks from local roadways.
"Fishermen’s Village is all set back (from the road)," she said. "Everything that we will be doing from the professional housing to the others will be set back off of Marion Avenue."
Part of the need for taller buildings is due to the need for parking, Williamson said.
With its current layout, parking during the busy winter and spring seasons is hard to find at Fishermen's Village.
"We’re only proposing roughly 13 density units an acre," Williamson said. "Under current code, we’re allowed 15. The reason for the height is to accommodate the parking."
PARKING
Parking will be provided underneath the new structures with at least two to four levels of parking per structure, and for public use.
The company is currently at the concept phase of development. Engineering plans will finalize just how many parking levels are needed.
"Every time a building goes up, that building accounts for the parking that it’s taking, plus that which is required for the building use itself," Williamson said. "We want to contain the parking on the site of our property and not feed out (into neighborhoods) and it’s important to understand that the height is needed for our desperate need of parking."
DEVELOPMENT
Allen said that the new Fishville development is not a response to Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor.
She said their plans have been in the works for years, before Sunseeker was even on the map.
"You have to understand, when we purchased the property (around a decade ago) and the agreement was made, Sunseeker wasn’t in the plan. COVID-19 wasn’t in the plan, and the amount of people coming to Florida now has skyrocketed," Allen said. "Our business has increased so much that we need to have more of this because there is a demand."
Sunseeker Resort, planned to open in May 2023, will have 785 guest rooms available, along with restaurants and other amenities.
"With Sunseeker, you’ve got however many rooms coming in and the people are not just staying there," Allen said. "You know, in Orlando, you go to Walt Disney World, Sea World, to whatever else … guests aren't only going to stay there.
"Guests are going to come here, and we’re already helping to host some conventions because they don’t have the retail at Sunseeker like we have. There is a synergy between us already and there has been since they started."
COST & TIMELINE
Williamson said current estimates show the project costing around $200 million to $300 million.
"I live in the city. The city is near and dear to my heart. This project is near and dear. We did not want to present a project that the community wouldn’t love," she said. "We want a project that the community would love."
Williamson added that, hypothetically, if the City Council were to approve the project tomorrow, they would still be looking at a five- to 10-year timeline for the phased construction of the expansion.
Growth is inevitable for Punta Gorda, Allen said.
"What I see happening all over is that people are coming down because through COVID-19, they had the opportunity to work from home. So why wouldn’t they be working from home looking at palm trees and not shoveling snow," she said. "As much as everyone would like to shut the door and not let anybody else in, guess what, everybody wants the same dream that they had."
