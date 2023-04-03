The hotel

Members of the Punta Gorda Planning Commission listen to the proposal for a 200-bed hotel planned by Fishermen’s Village.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PUNTA GORDA — The parent company of Fishermen's Village has withdrawn its proposal for a planned development that would have expanded the shopping center's footprint in downtown Punta Gorda.

The Punta Gorda City Council was to consider a rezoning request from ATA Fishville Florida, LLC at its April 19 meeting. 


