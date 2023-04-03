PUNTA GORDA — The parent company of Fishermen's Village has withdrawn its proposal for a planned development that would have expanded the shopping center's footprint in downtown Punta Gorda.
The Punta Gorda City Council was to consider a rezoning request from ATA Fishville Florida, LLC at its April 19 meeting.
The city announced Monday the public hearing was canceled after ATA Fishville withdrew its applications for a comprehensive plan amendment and a planned development.
Fishville proposed a 100-foot hotel on the land it owns around the shopping center, as well as additional apartments, condos and residences near Ponce de Leon Park.
The plan was met with pushback from residents – who complained the hotel violated building height regulations – and a request for the city to vacate a portion of West Retta Esplanade would curtail access to nearby condominiums.
ATA Fishville owner John Larmore, in a March 29 letter to the city, said the backlash was the primary factor for the withdrawal.
"Once the (planned development application) was submitted, we were surprised at the level of pushback the project received and continues to receive in the community," he wrote. "In the succeeding weeks we have been working hard to make all the puzzle pieces fit, for City Council, the public and the project. Not an easy task and not possible for a complete and full redesign before the next Council Meeting."
Larmore asked the city to allow the plans to be withdrawn without prejudice, which would allow Fishville to resubmit plans "so we are able to seek a path forward to evaluate options utilizing an alternative method for the development of the properties."
