Over 10 dance groups, performing a wide variety of dances from all over the world, participated in the International Dance Medley, performed on the Center Stage at the Fishermen’s Village 4th Annual Culture Fest, sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.
In addition to a wide selection of pipes and drums music, the members of the Blue Skye Pipes and Drums of Sarasota also performed Celtic songs on the Center Stage at the Fishermen’s Village 4th Annual Culture Fest, sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.
The “Belly Dance Connection” dancers from Cape Coral performed dances from Lebanon, Egypt and Turkey on Center Stage at the Fishermen’s Village 4th Annual Culture Fest, sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.
Members of the audience were invited to participate with the “Belly Dance Connection” dancers from Cape Coral as they performed dances from Lebanon, Egypt and Turkey on Center Stage at the Fishermen’s Village 4th Annual Culture Fest, sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.
Dancers from the Kellyn Celtic Dance Academy in Fort Myers performed a wide variety of Celtic dances on Center Stage at the Fishermen’s Village 4th Annual Culture Fest, sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.
“Shimmyboom Tribal Troupe” dancers of Sarasota performed global tribal dances on Center Stage at the Fishermen’s Village 4th Annual Culture Fest, sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.
The “FloDivinas” wowed the audience with their bright costumes and Brazilian samba dance routines on Center Stage at the Fishermen’s Village 4th Annual Culture Fest, sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.
Patrick Cenneno tried out the authentic lumpia, an authentic Filipino recipe, from Marly Wagner at the Filipino-American Society of Charlotte County table during the Fishermen’s Village 4th Annual Culture Fest, sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.
The “Red Coral Dancers” performed Chinese fan dance routines on Center Stage at the Fishermen’s Village 4th Annual Culture Fest, sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.
“Sultan’s Dream” dancers performing the brass nail dance on Center Stage at the Fishermen’s Village 4th Annual Culture Fest, sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.
