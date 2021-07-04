PUNTA GORDA — Fireworks from Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda lit up the sky Saturday night over Charlotte Harbor. 

This was the company's first time hosting a fireworks display for Independence Day weekend.

The event featured live music, food vendors and other family entertainment for visitors to the Village at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

