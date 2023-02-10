Patti Allen

Patti Allen, right, the executive vice president of Fishermen’s Village, addresses the council recently.

SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PUNTA GORDA — An attorney for Fishermen’s Village sent the city an objection over procedural issues discussed after a recent quasi-judicial hearing regarding his client.

Jacob T. Cremer, of Stearns Weaver Miller, representing Fishville LLC, the applicant for Fishermen’s Village improvements, wrote a letter and left the city attorney a voicemail with concerns over the Jan. 18 Punta Gorda City Council meeting.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

