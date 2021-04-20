PUNTA GORDA — Owners of a new bed and breakfast planned for West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda are hoping to get their plans back on track after over a year of delays due to coronavirus.
The property is owned by 751 W. Retta Esplanade FL, LLC, a company owned by John Larmore of ATA Fishville, owners of Fishermen’s Village.
“With a global pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it has dramatically impacted many businesses across our country and world," said Fishville General Manager Patti Allen. "We are no exception to this impact and (so we are) requesting a year extension (from the city) to accomplish our goal of a B&B.”
At today's meeting, the City Council will consider extending a special exception they approved in June 2019 that allowed for the development at 751 West Retta Esplanade.
The extension is needed because the bed and breakfast use, permitted by the June 2019 action, was never started by the owners, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
"No permits or occupancy permit for the use of a bed and breakfast have been issued," Reichert said, "therefore, it is set to be terminated two years after the date of approval."
If the City Council denies the extension, the original approval will expire June 26, 2021.
At the time of that approval, neighbors expressed concerns over having strangers living next to them, the potential of loud events, traffic and other issues.
To try to address some of those concerns, the council members required multiple conditions with their approval, including licensing, food service limitations, signage, hours of operation and event permissions.
Those conditions will still be required if the extension is approved.
The bed and breakfast can offer eight rooms for lodging and provide an on-site manager to oversee tenants staying at the inn, among other amenities.
The City Council also designated that only passenger vehicles — no boats, trailers or RVs — can park on the property.
No one under the age of 21 can stay at the inn. Pool hours will be limited to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Other policies and procedures will also be required to allow for quiet enjoyment of all guests as well as the community, according to city documents.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.