An aerial rendering of a new mixed-use development planned by Fishermen’s Village owner, ATA Fishville. The possibly seven or eight buildings would provide housing, a hotel, restaurants, retail and more along West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
RENDERING PROVIDED
A proposed hotel is planned by Fishermen's Village which would include shopping on the bottom floor and additional parking.
PUNTA GORDA — At recent Punta Gorda City Council meetings, residents have expressed concerns about Fishermen's Village's proposed development plans.
At Tuesday's meeting, Jon Larmore, owner of Fishermen's Village parent company ATA Fishville, spoke to the council about the company's plans, responded to criticism and offered an olive branch to upset residents in the form of an email address for them to ask him questions directly.
Fishville has proposed a 100-foot hotel on the land it owns around the shopping center, as well as additional apartments, condos and residences near Ponce de Leon Park.
Larmore, who once lived part-time in Indiana, systematically acquired land for his vision since 2012. He said his plans were accelerated by both the pandemic and by his daughter's desire to compete in wake surfing in Claremont, Florida.
"I am a full-time resident in Punta Gorda. This is my home," he said. "The city's long-standing goal is increasing the business tax base and is a goal that I share. It is important to have a diverse tax base to offer the amenities the residents and visitor of Punta Gorda deserve."
Larmore said Fishville Executive Vice President Patti Allen held "numerous" public meetings last year and incorporated feedback into the plan presented to Punta Gorda's Planning Commission. Larmore was surprised at the "level of push back" from the community at that and subsequent meetings.
"We've been working feverishly to revise the original plan to incorporate the comments and concerns that everyone has told us," he said. "We want to come up with a plan that works for the city, works the council, and works for us. I'd like to ask everyone in the community to acknowledge that we are serious about designing a project that everybody will be happy with."
Larmore said he's battling "numerous and inaccurate information."
"It is a force we must overcome as a community," he said.
Larimore asks submitters include a name, address, residency status, City Council representative and detailed information about the concern or questions.
"We will attempt to answer them (questions) correctly," he said. "We look forward to working with you and delivering a product that the city will be happy about and the experiences everybody deserves."
Before and after Larmore spoke, residents told the City Council it's wrong to consider granting a waiver for a 100-foot hotel, and to give away a portion of West Retta Esplanade. Some said this takes away access to Sunset Breeze condominiums nearby.
Hearings for the proposal begin at the April 19 council meeting.
"We will propose a different approach to design and implementation which should ease the burden on city council and staff and allow citizen input," Allen told The Daily Sun in an email. "It has been a community goal for years to eliminate the traffic congestion associated with the dead-end street in front of Sunset Breeze (condos). ... The vacation of Retta is not to give public land to a private developer."
Allen said Fishermen's Village will "pick up this land as an ongoing tax burden while maintaining its use for the public."
