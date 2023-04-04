PUNTA GORDA — The parent company of Fishermen’s Village withdrew its plan for a development expanding the shopping center’s footprint with a hotel and residential units in Punta Gorda.
The proposal, from ATA Fishville Florida, LLC, was on the April 19 agenda of the Punta Gorda City Council.
The city announced Monday the public hearing was canceled after ATA Fishville nixed its applications for a comprehensive plan amendment and a planned development rezoning.
Fishville proposed a 100-foot hotel on its land near the shopping center, as well as apartments, condos and residences near Ponce de Leon Park.
The plan was met with pushback from residents who, among other concerns, complained the hotel violated building height restrictions. They also claimed a request for the city to vacate a portion of West Retta Esplanade would limit access to nearby condominiums.
ATA Fishville owner Jon Larmore, in a March 29 letter to the city, said the backlash was the primary factor for the withdrawal.
“Once the (planned development application) was submitted, we were surprised at the level of pushback the project received and continues to receive in the community,” he wrote. “In the succeeding weeks we have been working hard to make all the puzzle pieces fit, for City Council, the public and the project.”
Larmore added “a complete and full redesign” is not possible by the April 19 meeting.
He asked the city to allow the plans to be withdrawn without prejudice, and without the 12-month limit for reapplication, which would allow Fishville to resubmit plans “so we are able to seek a path forward to evaluate options utilizing an alternative method for the development of the properties.”
One key stumbling block was the plan’s inclusion of 1,600 parking spaces, which residents said was not enough and would cause significant congestion.
Larmore, who recently became a full-time Punta Gorda resident, also stated the community feedback “has opened my eyes to the need to incorporate and address affordable housing, staffing needs, childcare, veteran housing as well as west morning balls, day slips, art, cultural aspects and structured parking to better plan for traffic flow.”
Larmore acknowledged problematic situations in an email to The Daily Sun.
“We realized that we put the City Council in an awkward situation by asking them to approve a design that had not garnered the support we had anticipated.”
One example that caused public confusion was the original plan showed a pool encroaching on public property.
“(T)his will be eliminated in the future plans so that no public land is used to construct private amenities,” Larmore wrote.
Fisherman’s Village Executive Vice President Patti Allen said the plan will be resubmitted.
“We will take a step back, but we aren’t going anywhere,” Allen said. “We want to move forward in a positive light.”
