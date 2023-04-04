Fishermen's Village hotel

Fishermen’s Village’s proposed plans for downtown Punta Gorda, which included a 100-foot hotel, have been withdrawn after blowback from residents.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — The parent company of Fishermen’s Village withdrew its plan for a development expanding the shopping center’s footprint with a hotel and residential units in Punta Gorda.

The proposal, from ATA Fishville Florida, LLC, was on the April 19 agenda of the Punta Gorda City Council.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments