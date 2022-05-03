PUNTA GORDA — Five suspects were arrested on drug charges on Tuesday after a search warrant turned up fentanyl at a local residence.
The Punta Gorda Police Department issued a press release around the arrests, saying that the search warrant came after a "several weeks long investigation."
The warrant was executed at a home on Coco Plum, in the vicinity of Royal Poinciana. Punta Gorda police officers worked with members of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Unit on the search.
"More than seven grams of fentanyl was located throughout the home," read the press release.
The five suspects arrested at the residence are:
• Scott Fraser Baer Jr., 43, of Punta Gorda,
• Julie Junelle Michael, 33, of Fort Myers,
• Scott Anthony Starkey, 57, of Sarasota,
• Katie Rose Buongiorno, 35, of Port Charlotte
• Sean McHugh Baer, 41, of Punta Gorda
All suspects were arrested and charged with one count each of possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott Baer was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, after other drugs were allegedly found in his possession; PGPD later stated that the substance in question were prescription pills that Baer did not have a prescription for.
All suspects were later transported to Charlotte County Jail, according to the press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.