FK Your Diet opens fifth location in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — FK Your Diet’s name doesn’t mean what you think.
Right off the bat, people are going to complain about this restaurant’s moniker, especially in a town battling over an anti-obscenity sign ordinance. And Punta Gorda’s already griping about the prices.
The place with the eye-catching name and menu has a giddy preschool color scheme of yellow, green, pink and orange, inside and out, meant to attract attention but also likely to raise eyebrows.
But once folks understand the unwavering mission of the selfless owners, they tend to lighten up, maybe even pay a little extra for the cause.
The “FK” stands for “foster kids,” who have received 5% of revenues ever since the big-hearted chain opened its first location in 2018. The name, the childlike color scheme and the cozy menu with kids’ colloquialisms like “sammie” are all about the kids.
Inspired by Hurricane Ian, co-founders Doug Miller and partner Amy Eldridge hope to give the kids even more.
But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.
A LONG TIME COMING TO PUNTA GORDA
It’s taken nearly a year for Punta Gorda’s newest restaurant to settle into the former Pizza Hut off Jones Loop Road, a prime travelers’ stop beside I-75.
A quiet social media announcement recently read, “After a lot of waiting and overcoming a lot of challenges to open the Punta Gorda store, we finally got it up and running.”
Owner Victor Serrano, who also helms the Cape Coral store, reported that permitting had taken nearly six months. And the final health department inspection had been scheduled for Sept. 28, at the height of Hurricane Ian.
“But now here we are!” he said.
Miller and Eldridge opened their first FK Your Diet restaurant in Fort Myers in 2018, in a tiny space on South Tamiami Trail next to a barbershop and a massage parlor.
Their phenomenal growth—launching a food truck and five stores in four years, in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Sunrise, Orlando and, now, Punta Gorda—would, Miller believes, have been even further along if not for the pandemic.
“But it gave us time to learn more about the restaurant industry,” he said. “And the thing we’re most proud of is creating new business owners and helping them realize the American dream.
“Being off the highway (in Punta Gorda) will be something new for us. We’re still trying to figure out the best way to get our message out to people who don’t know about it. But every time someone sees us, they learn about foster kids, which is important.”
After losing both parents as an infant and spending 12 years of his childhood navigating homes in the California foster care system, Miller made it his postretirement mission to give back to foster kids and their families.
EAT TO GIVE
FK Your Diet now donates 5% to local foster care agencies and conducts year-round special initiatives for foster families. Since the beginning it has donated over $2 million to foster kids.
Some of Miller’s best childhood memories involve food, but not all of his foster moms were the best cooks.
In fact, he notes on the eateries’ website, “Nine out of ten days the meals were awful!”
It’s the dishes from those celestial tenth days that have found new life on FK Your Diet’s unabashedly over-the-top menu.
Breakfasts include the mammoth Belly Buster Breakfast Burrito, groaning with a pound of chorizo, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, jalapeños, habaneros and pepper jack cheese. And of course there are flaky house-made biscuits piled high with sausage gravy.
Fresh-made “Doug'hnuts" come in a choice of buckeye, maple bacon, chocolate, cream cheese frosting, sweet lemon, glazed, powdered sugar or cinnamon-sugar.
And then there’s brunch.
The Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich, for one, has a hand-battered fried chicken thigh with bacon and Swiss cheese, nestled on a bed of lettuce, tomato and pickle, slathered with honey mustard and served with your choice of potatoes—fries to tots—or, in a nod to your diet, fresh fruit.
HELPING THE COMMUNITY
Not just foster kids, but the community at large have become driving forces behind FK Your Diet.
Miller estimated that, since the hurricane, more than 170,000 hot meals and snacks have gone out to surrounding communities and a devastated mobile home park near the Fort Myers store.
“We’ve given over 100 semi trucks of stuff away, and we delivered meals and furniture and everything in between,” he said.
Now Miller and his family are doing even more.
They’ve implemented a “pay what you can” donation model at Fort Myers. It was a concept that Miller said he’d always envisioned but whose time came in the wake of Ian and could spread to the other four stores in the future.
Miller posted on social media: “Amy and I have worked almost every day for four years on a childlike vision of what a restaurant should be. ... The storm gave us the excuse to try something crazy. We call it a community kitchen, a restaurant for everyone. If it works we will look like geniuses and if it doesn't, we'll be the opposite of geniuses. ... The worst thing that could happen is we fail and that's not worse than not trying.”
FK Your Diet ($$), 941-421-9304, 9100 Mac Drive, off Jones Loop Road by I-75, is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Boozy coffee, bloody marys, mimosas and bottled beer are on the menu for grownups.
