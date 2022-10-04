PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant Air flight operations resumed Monday at Punta Gorda Airport.

Passengers traveled through the Bailey Terminal for inbound and outbound flights for Cincinnati, Ohio; Allentown, Penn.; Flint, Mich., and Indianapolis, Ind., according to an airport news release.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments