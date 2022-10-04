PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant Air flight operations resumed Monday at Punta Gorda Airport.
Passengers traveled through the Bailey Terminal for inbound and outbound flights for Cincinnati, Ohio; Allentown, Penn.; Flint, Mich., and Indianapolis, Ind., according to an airport news release.
The flights were available from Monday afternoon into the evening at the airport, 28000 A-1, Airport Road.
The Bailey Terminal sustained minimal damage, representatives reported, adding that during the last week, airport staff and contractors have been working to clean the facility and make minor repairs.
Allegiant plans to continue operating flights at the airport for the foreseeable future.
Airport staff recommends passengers check directly with Allegiant’s website, app or email for potential changes to itineraries, by going to to AllegiantAir.com
After Hurricane Ian passed through Charlotte County, PGD staff worked to inspect its property and ready the airfield for aircraft landings and takeoffs, according to the news release.
In addition to getting the Bailey Terminal ready for Allegiant flights, staff worked to position thousands of emergency responders from national and state organizations in staging areas throughout airport property, representatives said.
The PGD Air Center, the airport’s new FBO that recently opened in August, has been a landing spot for multiple response aircraft teams, such as Air National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, Federal Department of Law Enforcement, U.S. Coast Guard, medical helicopter services, and law enforcement agencies throughout the state providing assistance.
PGD reported that the Southeast Airport Disaster Operations Group has also responded to Hurricane Ian by providing supplies to PGD like fencing material, and have also sent staff from other airports to help with maintenance, temporary repairs and cleanup.
While the Bailey Terminal and PGD Air Center are actively operating, PGD asks visitors not to come to the airport unless they have an Allegiant travel itinerary, or are essential workers or responders, or have a business onsite to inspect, repair or operate.
