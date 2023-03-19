PUNTA GORDA — The Florida International Air Show recently announced the addition of two experienced aviation professionals to its board of directors as its 41st show draws near.

Connie Hite is joining the FIAS board as the director of volunteers. She is a retired special agent with the U.S. Secret Service and served 28 years in federal law enforcement.

FIAS Board Connie Hite .jpg

Connie Hite


FIAS Board Jake Flumerfelt.jpg

Jake Flumerfelt
