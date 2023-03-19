PUNTA GORDA — The Florida International Air Show recently announced the addition of two experienced aviation professionals to its board of directors as its 41st show draws near.
Connie Hite is joining the FIAS board as the director of volunteers. She is a retired special agent with the U.S. Secret Service and served 28 years in federal law enforcement.
Some of her past experience includes coordinating personnel and logistics for presidential inaugurations, the United Nations General Assembly and other world-stage events.
She began her aviation career in 2019 and became a certified flight instructor for Paragon Flight Training in 2022, which was the year she took fastest Piper aircraft and second place overall as part of an all women team participating in the cross-country Air Race Classic.
Jake Flumerfelt joins the board as director of aviation operations. Flumerfelt is the owner of Harborside Aviation and an Allegiant captain of the Airbus 320.
He is an experienced flight instructor and a previous training center evaluator at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Flumerfelt is an airframe and powerplant mechanic as well and holds a bachelor of science degree in aviation flight science from Western Michigan University.
“We couldn’t be happier to add the talent and experience of Connie and Jake to our Board,” FIAS President Denise Dull stated in a news release. “They hit the ground running and have already proven to be huge assets in the planning of our upcoming November show.”
The 41st Florida International Air Show will take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, at the Punta Gorda Airport. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.