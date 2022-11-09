PUNTA GORDA — Malia Robishaw yelled, "I did it, I found the blip" during her first flight simulation experience.
Malia, 10, was on a field trip Wednesday to the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda where the fifth-grader learned about radar, speed, altitude and flying patterns during flight simulation.
"Kids today grew up with video games that are very close to this flight simulation," museum volunteer Sam Harris said. "I had to learn these things from scratch."
East Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Jade Wilkinson agreed with Harris.
"We didn't have all of this cool stuff when we were growing up," she said. "The museum also didn't have the flight simulation when they were at Fishermen's Village."
Wilkinson said the day was a "great experience" for the students.
"In class, we talked about what soldiers do leading up to Veterans Day," she said. "But, by coming to the museum, the students experience a hands-on understanding of flying and hearing stories from veterans of what soldiers do in the military makes it very realistic for the students."
Lineigh Lempenau, 10, colored a poppy for a veteran while on the field trip. Her grandfather was drafted in 1969 and served in the Vietnam War.
"I liked coloring today," she said. "It's nice here."
Fifth-grader Makayla Mondragon, 11, strapped on virtual reality goggles and watched a movie about the early days of aviation. She bopped her head and raised her hands as she virtually toured outer space.
"That was really cool," she said. "This is a fun day. I like everything about it."
Olivia Porter, 10, was elated to fly across Charlotte Harbor using simulated controls. Her instructor, Roy Parkinson, pointed out areas in the county she flew over shown on the big screen.
Outside, Bentley Hisler, 10, and Corbyn Lada, 11, talked about the cockpit of a Huey helicopter, recently donated to the museum. The students agreed the real helicopter used in the Vietnam War era was really different from the controls in the modern video games they play.
"I've flown a lot on video games," Bentley said. "This is a little bit different. There's a lot more controls. I don't know if I could land this one."
Veteran Jim Shugart showed students flag etiquette.
"Wow, these kids have a lot of questions," he said. "They know a lot. They know the flag can't touch the ground. I'm not sure their parents know it, but they do. They seemed to like learning and participating with us today."
