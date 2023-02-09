PUNTA GORDA — More than 100 people gathered at the Wyvern Hotel rooftop on Tuesday night to celebrate the donation of 548 new pairs of shoes collected for the Salvation Army.
Over the years, thousands of families from North Port to Naples have been able to get new shoes each year thanks to the annual "Foot Forward" fundraiser.
ReMax Anchor owner/CEO Rocky Farhat first thought of it in 1994.
"We don't ask any questions," Farhat said. "We just have people fill out a form and choose a pair of shoes."
Israel Reseno, of the Port Charlotte Salvation Army, thanked everyone who attended for their donations.
"Our goal is to serve," Reseno said. "We're here in good times and bad. There are people in the community who need resources, and we try to help every person who needs help. If you see a red kettle around the holidays, and only have pennies in your pocket, please drop them in because a lot of pennies can add up to a lot of dollars."
Farhat said the fundraiser faded over the years, but he restarted it three years ago.
"We grew to the point where we received more than 1,000 pairs of donated shoes from our south agencies," said Farhat, owner of nine ReMax offices. "Three years ago, when COVID hit, we saw the need was growing again and our associates and the community stepped up to help."
Reseno said JC Penney department store donated 14 pallets of clothing after Hurricane Ian, and nearly all of it was given away just days after the storm.
"There were 42 businesses in the community that donated prizes as part of this fundraiser, said event organizer Gina Bannan. "As of Tuesday afternoon, we had 450 pairs of shoes. People brought more donations to the event and we ended up with 548 pairs. We had corporate sponsorships including The Wyvern and Burnt Store Title of Southwest Florida, and local businesses from Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port and Englewood participate."
Anyone who would like to volunteer or are in need of services can call The Salvation Army at 941-629-3170.
The organization is at 2120 Loveland Ave. in Port Charlotte.
