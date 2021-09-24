Charlotte County Fire & EMS

Charlotte County Fire & EMS

PUNTA GORDA — A former Charlotte County firefighter was found dead outside his home Thursday morning.

In an email to The Daily Sun on Friday, Charlotte County Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Todd Dunn said that former firefighter Tim Hale was found dead at his home on Sept. 23.

“Charlotte County Fire and EMS is mourning the death of former co-worker Tim Hale,” read the email. “He worked for more than 13 years with Charlotte County as a firefighter and paramedic.”

Hale resigned from the county fire and emergency services on June 4.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported conducting a well-being check at a home in the 9000 block of Acorn Boulevard in the Ranchettes area of Punta Gorda at approximately 8:51 a.m. Thursday.

Hale’s body was found at the property by CCSO; a forensics van arrived at the scene later that morning.

County authorities stated that Hale’s death was due to natural causes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments