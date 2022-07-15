FORT MYERS — Lee Coel is seeking to end his 10-year probation early, with his attorneys arguing that he has been a "model probationer."
Coel, a former Punta Gorda police officer, received his sentence in 2019 as part of a plea agreement for manslaughter.
Court documents state the motion will be taken up at a court hearing in Lee County Court set for July 25.
The charge stemmed from an accidental shooting in 2016, when Coel was taking part in a use-of-force simulation by the Punta Gorda Citizens' Police Academy.
Coel, playing a perpetrator, was given a handgun he believed was loaded with blank bullets.
The bullets turned out to be "wadcutters," a type of revolver ammunition that looked similar to the blank rounds, but instead fired deadly slugs.
Coel fired the rounds at the hood of a car, and they ricocheted, hitting Mary Knowlton, a local librarian who was playing the role of a police officer in the situation. She later died from her injuries.
According to a motion filed by Coel's attorney, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted an investigation into the shooting. They ultimately determined that Coel had not meant to load live ammunition, but that the Academy participants were unable to tell the blanks apart from the wadcutter ammunition.
Coel was later placed on administrative leave and ultimately fired in 2017. A manslaughter charge was brought against him that same year. The case was later moved to Lee County after his attorney argued that media coverage of the case had "contaminated" the Charlotte County jury pool.
Coel pleaded no contest to the manslaughter charge in 2019 and entered a plea agreement with the State Attorney's Office. Adjudication in his case was withheld, pending the completion of 10 years of probation, court records show.
The terms additionally noted that Coel could not own a firearm or seek employment as a police officer.
In May, Coel's attorney Leslie Sammis filed a motion to request Coel's probation be terminated early. In the motion, Sammis noted Coel has moved to the state of Washington and obtained a law degree.
The motion was accompanied by letters of recommendation for Coel from probation officers in Marion County, Washington.
Steve McNeil, a sheriff's deputy with Marion County Probation, credited Coel with "flawless" conduct while on probation and diligence in studying for the Washington Bar exam.
"I commend Mr. Coel's efforts to better himself and society, despite the tragic circumstances underlying his probationary sentence," McNeil wrote.
Coel sought admission to the state bar in Washington, but was denied. The motion said it was "likely" due to his probationer status, but admitted that no specific explanation was given for the rejection. He currently works for a law firm in the state.
Sammis' motion also pointed to both Florida case law and statutes, which encouraged courts to grant early terminations of probation to encourage good behavior and conserve probation resources.
Coel is also engaged in a lawsuit against the Pension Fund for the Punta Gorda Police Department.
He alleged he had attempted to file for disability retirement while he was still employed by the department due to PTSD from the accidental shooting. He claims a month after he filed, he was fired.
Coel alleges the Pension Fund changed the rules for a disability claim and tried to apply the new rules retroactively.
In their initial response to the lawsuit, attorneys for the Pension Fund argued that Coel's claim was processed correctly and that he was already terminated from the department.
There is a hearing on the civil suit set for Aug. 30.
