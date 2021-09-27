PUNTA GORDA — Tim Hale's colleagues remember him as an energetic go-getter, taking on several projects to help protect Charlotte County residents.
"Very active, very busy guy," Charlotte County Fire/EMS Lt. Jon Jensen said. "It's why we got along."
Hale, 40, a former firefighter, was found dead at his home in the Ranchettes area of Punta Gorda on Thursday.
Jensen, who has worked as a firefighter for 24 years, said he met Hale about 13 years ago, when Hale joined Charlotte County Fire/EMS.
They became friends working together at Station 1 on Easy Street in Port Charlotte. Early on, Jensen estimated that about half of all the calls Fire/EMS received were served out of Station 1.
"Anybody who came there on purpose, like Tim, came there to be busy," Jensen said.
In that high-stress environment, Hale developed a reputation for throwing himself into his work as both a firefighter and a paramedic. He became a field trainer for other paramedics, joined the original SWAT medic program in partnership with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, and took part in the Swift Assisted Victim Extraction program to learn how to remove people from active shooter situations.
Off the clock, Jensen said, Hale led an active life. He had a number of hobbies: recreational shooting, motorcycle riding, scuba diving and martial arts.
It was his active lifestyle and drive in his work that led his colleagues to nickname him "Tactical Tim."
Jensen also recalled the good humor Hale would display when the firefighters socialized off-hours. Their group would take part in an annual pub crawl in Punta Gorda dressed in kilts — all except Hale. Particularly ironic, Jensen added, since Hale was actually born in Scotland, where his father was on deployment in the military.
Hale resigned from Fire/EMS in June, but he remained close with his friends. He had even lived with Jensen shortly before moving into his own place.
Even though Hale thrived in the high-intensity environment at Station 1, said Jensen, stress can affect anyone.
"We ran some bad calls together," Jensen said.
Hale was working to treat the symptoms of stress he experienced on the job. He attended the IAFF Center of Excellence in Maryland, a rehab program for firefighters experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder and other long-term behavioral conditions.
He also worked with local organizations like Holly's Hope in North Port and the Worldwide Peer Support Group. Holly's Hope has resources to assist people experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide at its website www.hollyshope.info.
Jensen said the local emergency services community has been deeply saddened by Hale's death.
"We have a network. Everyone's checking in on others," Jensen said.
A memorial service for Hale is being planned for Wednesday in Punta Gorda, in coordination with Hale's family.
