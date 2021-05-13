PUNTA GORDA — For former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Randy Grimes, what began as a “necessary evil” to play through injuries during his decade-long career in the NFL turned into a full-on opioid addiction.
That addiction ended up eroding his identity, health and family for more than 20 years.
“I was that guy who was willing to do whatever I had to stay on the field,” said Grimes, who started as center for the Bucs from 1983 to 1992. “For me, ‘doing whatever I had to’ meant taking handfuls of pain pills everyday to play and practicing through injuries and pains ... taking handfuls of sleeping pills at night to sleep through the pain.
“Back then, I justified it because I was getting the pills from team trainers, doctors and other players, so I figured it must be OK.”
Now, as a recovering addict, Grimes has made it his life’s mission to change the way the world thinks about mental health, as well as encouraging prevention, education and intervention to those in need of support though his nonprofit Pro-Athletes in Recovery.
He will be speaking Saturday as part of the Today Matters Mental Health Ministries monthly service, beginning at 4 p.m. in the Life Center at 1st United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
Doors open at 3 p.m. for the free event.
“There is so much stigma concerning addiction and mental health issues,” Grimes said, “we want to do our part to break down those barriers that keep people and their families from raising their hands for help and stop the guilt and shame.
“I don’t understand why there is guilt and shame. This happens to good people, good families.”
During his time in the NFL and through the years after, Grimes said the injuries and the pain kept getting worse and his tolerance got higher, which led to more and more pills.
“I couldn’t stop the chaos no matter how many cars, relationships, houses — whatever — that I lost,” he said.
It was in September 2009 when Grimes finally realized he was “drowning.”
“It was a perfect storm of events in 2009 for me to finally put my hand up and ask for help,” he said. “I lost my friend and former teammate Tom McHale, who was doing the exact same thing I was doing (in the pros and after), and then one morning he just didn’t wake up.”
“That really got my attention,” Grimes continued. “Then there was a series of health concerns and seizures from withdrawal (that I went through). My daughter wouldn’t let me see my granddaughter. My wife stepped out of our marriage for awhile.
“I lost another house to foreclosure and had to get the furniture out before new owners moved in and I remember laying on the floor with no furniture, no utilities, no nothing because it was the only place I had to stay.”
Grimes said it was then that his wife was willing to make the call that led to him getting into a treatment center in Florida.
“She was sick and tired of all the ‘I’m sorry’s’ and the ‘I’ll take care of it tomorrow’ and the ‘You’re overblowing this whole thing, I got control of it,’” he said. “But she was willing to make one more call for me.”
After his time in the treatment center, Grimes continued to stay sober and has been sharing his experience with those who might be suffering from mental illness and addiction, as well as their families and friends.
“I’ve been grateful for the last 11 years — 12 years in September — that I have been able to share my story with other players, families and anybody looking for recovery,” Grimes said.
For more information about Grimes’ or his organization, go to ProAthletesinRecovery.org.
More information about Saturday’s service featuring Grimes, or future Today Matters Mental Health Ministries services, can be found at Whatis1st.com/TodayMatters.
“My message to those who are suffering is that it’s OK to not be OK, but it’s not OK to not ask for help,” Grimes. “Through recovery, you see relationships get restored, marriages get resurrected and families get reunited, and it takes work by everybody.
“It’s a beautiful thing when it happens and it all starts with putting your hand up and asking for help.”
