PUNTA GORDA — A Fort Myers man was arrested Saturday morning after causing an eight-vehicle pile-up crash on northbound U.S. 41 south of Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda, according to Florida Highway Patrol report.
Isaiah Lee Berrios, 23, was charged with seven counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another.
FHP reported that he was also charged with careless driving.
Berrios suffered minor injuries as a result from the crash. No other injuries were reported.
FHP reported that Berrios was driving a sedan north in the right lane of U.S. 41. around 11:50 a.m. Saturday.
Around the same time, a 52-year-old Port Charlotte man driving a truck and a 64-year-old Punta Gorda man, also driving a truck, were traveling north in the left lane of U.S. 41 ahead of Berrios.
A Cape Coral man, 47, driving a truck with three passengers — a 66-year-old man and 69-year-old woman, both of North Fort Myers, and a 54-year-old Cape Coral woman — was stopped for traffic in the left lane of U.S. 41 ahead of Berrios.
Another vehicle was also stopped in that lane — a van driven by a 33-year-old North Fort Myers woman with a five-year-old girl as passenger.
In the right lane of U.S. 41, three more vehicles were stopped — a pickup truck driven by a 29-year-old Punta Gorda man, a sedan driven by a 57-year-old Punta Gorda man with a 23-year-old Punta Gorda man as passenger, and an SUV driven by a 48-year-old Punta Gorda woman.
Burrios' sedan collided with the trucks in the left lane driven by the Port Charlotte man, the Punta Gorda man, and the Cape Coral man, which then crashed into the truck of the second Punta Gorda man and the van of the North Fort Myers woman.
The impact of the crash pushed the front of the van into the seventh vehicle — the sedan driven by the 57-year-old Punta Gorda man — which then struck the rear of the SUV.
All eight vehicles came to rest in the area of the collision.
Burrios is still being held at Charlotte County Jail with a $17,500 bond.
