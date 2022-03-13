PUNTA GORDA — Electric vehicle drivers now have charging options in downtown Punta Gorda.
Four Points by Sheraton in Punta Gorda recently installed four new electric vehicle charging stations at its 33 Tamiami Trail location.
It is the first business to do so in the city’s downtown area.
Four Points General Manager Craig Holt told The Daily Sun now was the time to make the move.
“We know that a lot of the car manufacturers today are going to more electric vehicles and there wasn’t really anywhere in downtown Punta Gorda that had the electric charging stations,” he said. “We thought it would definitely be something that would be smart to do now rather than later.”
The new stations are free and open to guests of the hotel, as well as to those in the community who might be stopping by the hotel’s outdoor restaurant, TTs Tiki Bar.
“If a spot’s open, you just pull in and plug into it,” Holt said. ”We’re not charging people to use them so they can use them whether at our tiki bar or staying at our hotel.
“We think it will be a great advantage for the community and a great amenity to downtown Punta Gorda ... and of course to our hotel.”
Four Points installed the charging stations last week, working with EV station manufacturer ChargePoint.
The chargers take about six to eight hours for a full charge.
“It’s nice to be able to have the charging station at the hotel where you are staying so your car can be charging while you’re down at our tiki bar or if you’re sleeping up in the hotel room so you’re not having to waste extra time to go charge your car,” he said.
Four Points has no plans on charging people for use of the stations any time soon.
“Our plan is to use it as amenity for guests whether they stay here at the hotel or at the tiki bar, they can be charging their car,” Holt said. “What happens five or six years from now, I’m not sure. There may be a point where everybody is charging for them down the road.”
Other downtown hotels are open to the idea of adding EV stations. Some already have plans in the works.
SpringHill Suites General Manager Archie Stringfield said they hope to have stations installed at their location, 101 Harborside Ave., within the next three to six months.
“We do have external outlets now that guests with electric vehicles can use to charge but we do not have any stations on site right now,” Stringfield said. “We are in the process of installing four stations either through a company such as Tesla or independently installing them ourselves.”
Matt Nemec, The Wyvern Hotel development manager, said it’s a possibility for their site at 101 E. Retta Esplanade.
“We don’t have (stations) at the present time,” he said, “But we’re thinking about it for the future like everyone else.”
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, also offers resort suites along with a variety of shops and restaurants.
Fishville General Manager Patti Allen said they haven’t pursued charging stations yet, but “will look into the feasibility as we move forward improving the property in the future.”
Representatives of PG Waterfront Hotel & Suites, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, could not be reached for comment.
The city of Punta Gorda has also been approached by Florida Power and Light for a program to install EV stations around the city.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said there has not been any progress yet on the potential of the FPL charging stations in Punta Gorda.
