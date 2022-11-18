PUNTA GORDA — Four Points Hotel by Sheraton celebrated the opening of its new tiki bar on Thursday.
"It took about six months to build the whole structure and get everything in place," said Kelly Williamson, director of sales & marketing. "It is 3,500 square feet with no bar in the middle like our other tiki. It's about 1,000 square feet larger and features a bar built outside the hut on AstroTurf."
Williamson said the new tiki bar will be able to hold much larger groups and receptions.
"I have already booked three weddings in the last week and we are booked solid with holiday parties."
Guests can come by land or sea as boat docking is allowed at the site.
Parking during big events may be an issue, but Williamson is hoping on a resolution.
"We're working with the city to build a parking garage," she said.
Charlotte County 50+ Tennis Club President Ramona Elden and Secretary Sheri Posluszny were busy greeting guests at the check-in table at the event. The club hosted a welcome back party at the bar Thursday evening.
"We usually do one big event each year," Elden said. "We had to cancel two years ago due to COVID, and again last year due to the Omicron variant. We're expecting more than 300 people. There are more than 500 members in the club."
Guests enjoyed food, cocktails, raffle items and a 50/50 raffle. Some proceeds from the event will go toward Backpack Angels, a North Port-based group that provides supplies for students in need.
Like the original tiki bar, the new bar will have live events every weekend.
Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside is at 33 Tamiami Trail.
