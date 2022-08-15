PUNTA GORDA - Four women hailing from Lee County were arrested at a Punta Gorda hotel Thursday for allegedly engaging in prostitution.
All four suspects were picked up as part of an undercover sting operation conducted by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
According to arrest reports, the operation was geared towards "combatting sexually trafficked and exploited females within the Charlotte County area."
The four suspects were identified as:
• Holly Ann Hewitt, 37, of Fort Myers
• Asia Kamora Kelly, 33, of Fort Myers
• Stefanie Swartz, 46, of North Fort Myers
• Cristyal Dawn Carey, 37, of Lehigh
As part of the investigation, undercover deputies contacted all four women and arranged to meet them at a room in Knights Inn at 9300 Knights Drive in Punta Gorda.
Each arrest saw an undercover deputy make contact with the suspect. According to the reports, each of the women then verbally confirmed what sexual acts would be performed in exchange for the designated payment. Once the payment changed hands, the deputy would signal other law enforcement to enter the room and arrest the suspect.
In at least two of the cases, according to the report, deputies allege that the suspects requested the undercover deputy in the room strip to the point of displaying genitalia to "prove that (they were) not a cop."
All four women were charged with one count of solicitation of prostitution.
In addition, Hewitt and Carey were were both found to have narcotics and drug paraphernalia on their person when they were arrested.
Hewitt was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Carey was additionally charged with one count of paraphernalia possession and two counts of possessing a controlled substance.
Carey is being held at Charlotte County Jail on $11,000 total bond; Hewitt is also being held at the jail, on $7,500 total bond.
Kelly was released on $5,000 bond, while Swartz was released on $2,500 bond.
