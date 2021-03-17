PUNTA GORDA — A recent push from city officials has Florida Power & Light ramping up its removal of old utility poles around Punta Gorda.
“There has been a lot of recent activity (by FPL),” said City Manager Greg Murray at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
“I’ve seen their trucks going up and down the road so it’s been very productive, thankfully,” said Mayor Lynne Matthews.
The issue came to light during a March 3 meeting when the City Council said it had received numerous complaints from residents regarding the old poles.
Matthews said she had received around 80 complaints about old poles being unsightly and dangerous.
The poles were replaced as part of FPL’s hardening project to strengthen utility services during storms.
Also at that meeting, the City Council passed a resolution to draft a letter about the problem to FPL, as well as to the Public Utilities Commission, a state board that regulates private utility companies throughout the state.
FPL Southwest Florida Area Manager Charlotte Miller told the City Council Wednesday that crews have been “working feverishly” since the March 3 meeting.
“I know the pole removals have been a real concern for you all,” Miller said. “Since August of last year, 95 poles had been pulled. Since March 5 (of this year), 40 additional poles have been pulled and 165 more are scheduled.”
In July of 2019, FPL began hardening its system against storm outages in Punta Gorda. This included installing new poles and the removal of old ones.
It also requires other utility companies like Comcast to remove its wires and equipment from old poles and install them on the new utility poles.
“What happens is Comcast will enter into a general database − that all utility companies have − when they have transferred attachments so we know it (the old pole) is ready to pull and we will send crews out back to do that,” Miller said.
She went on to say that FPL is in the process of transferring its equipment on 18 poles and Comcast has 121 more poles it’s working on.
“As soon as all those poles are complete with the transfers,” Miller said, “we will immediately schedule those to be removed.”
The leftover utility poles, however, weren’t the only problem with the hardening project.
Matthews said restoration of each project area was just as crucial going forward.
“When (the crews are) done with the project and remove the old pole, making sure the sites are restored to the condition they were in before you started is critical, as well.”
City Council Member Nancy Prafke said Comcast has been “unresponsive” to issues they have been having for the hardening project and other issues.
The City Council told city staff Wednesday to hold off on sending the March 3 letter, which also included Comcast, for now.
“FPL is getting things moving, so I would like to see if we can hold off a couple weeks and see if this continues in the right direction,” Matthews said. “If we find that we’re not getting the support (that we need) then by all means, a letter to PUC regarding Comcast would be in order.”
