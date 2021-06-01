PUNTA GORDA — Electric vehicle charging stations could be down the road for Punta Gorda drivers.
Florida Power & Light has submitted a proposal to the city to add EV-charging equipment within the city limits.
There are currently two charging stations in Port Charlotte — one outside Walmart Supercenter at 375 Kings Highway, and another at Harbor Nissan, 4336 Tamiami Trail.
At today's meeting, the City Council will hear a presentation from FPL and discuss the possible addition of the equipment.
"With 322,422 electric vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2020, and Florida being the state with the second-largest amount of electric vehicles, charging stations are an amenity that is becoming more and more desirable for visitors," said Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert.
If approved by the City Council, FPL will be responsible for the costs and maintenance of the charging stations.
The deal requires a seven- to 10-year commitment, according to city documents.
Punta Gorda would be responsible for providing the sites and paying for the electricity.
Electric charging would be offered for free to drivers.
City staff has yet to decide on a funding source for the project but that will be part of a future budget discussion, Reichert said.
Locations for the charging equipment are also still up in the air.
"Today's meeting will be the first time this option is discussed with the current City Council," Reichert said. "It is anticipated that discussion will take place about desirable locations for the charging stations to be installed should the City Council choose to move forward with the proposal.
"Ideally, the stations are located in an area that is well attended by residents and visitors."
Coronavirus safety restrictions are no longer required in the city so today's meeting will be open to the public at full capacity.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.