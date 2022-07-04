featured Freedom Fest lights up Charlotte Harbor skies By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Jul 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Hundreds watched the fireworks from Laishley Park, following the all-day “Freedom Fest” celebration. SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Hundreds watched the fireworks from Laishley Park, following the all-day “Freedom Fest” celebration. SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY The Punta Gorda annual Independence Day celebration took place at Laishley Park with fireworks as the main event for the all-day festival. STEVE LINEBERRY 2020 Hundreds watched the fireworks from Laishley Park, following the all-day “Freedom Fest” celebration. SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Hundreds watched the fireworks from Laishley Park, following the all-day “Freedom Fest” celebration. SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY The Punta Gorda annual Independence Day celebration took place at Laishley Park with fireworks as the main event for the all-day festival. STEVE LINEBERRY 2020 Hundreds watched the fireworks from Laishley Park, following the all-day “Freedom Fest” celebration. SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY The Punta Gorda annual Independence Day celebration took place at Laishley Park with fireworks as the main event for the all-day festival. SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA — Hundreds of residents and visitors watched Sunday night as the annual Freedom Fest fireworks display lit up the sky over Charlotte Harbor.The Punta Gorda annual Independence Day celebration took place at Laishley Park with fireworks as the main event for the all-day festival.Organizers provided nonstop entertainment for the whole family.Sunday's event featured "Water-Mania," a group of 12 large waterslides for all ages throughout the park. The event also featured a "Kid’s Fun Zone" for young ones. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Anti-Jewish flyers spotted in Punta Gorda Bans Off Our Bodies Rally Women's March planned Saturday in Punta Gorda Sheets to remain in jail until July 13 Cops: Seven arrested on drug charges Punta Gorda to bloom at Bailey Brothers Park Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.