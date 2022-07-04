PUNTA GORDA — Hundreds of residents and visitors watched Sunday night as the annual Freedom Fest fireworks display lit up the sky over Charlotte Harbor.

The Punta Gorda annual Independence Day celebration took place at Laishley Park with fireworks as the main event for the all-day festival.

Organizers provided nonstop entertainment for the whole family.

Sunday's event featured "Water-Mania," a group of 12 large waterslides for all ages throughout the park. The event also featured a "Kid’s Fun Zone" for young ones.

