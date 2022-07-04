PUNTA GORDA — For first-place swimmer Olivia Humpel, crossing Charlotte Harbor for the annual Freedom Swim was easier than expected.
"It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be," Humpel, 22, said after finishing the swim in 39 minutes. "The water was a lot warmer than I thought, too."
Humpel is a coach with the Charlotte County Swimming Blue Fins in Punta Gorda.
"I coach there now, but I've been swimming with them forever," she said.
The annual Freedom Swim in Punta Gorda, begun in 1992, has become a highlight of Independence Day weekend in the area over the years.
The swim began from Live Oak Point, 5100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, just north of the northbound U.S. 41 bridge.
Swimmers gathered in the water offshore of the public beach at Live Oak. Others collected along the Riverwalk boardwalk nearby.
From there, participants paddled, swam or floated their way across the harbor towards the landing site at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade
The crossing was estimated to take anywhere from 40 minutes to three hours, according to swim organizers. The swim kicked off at 9 a.m.
Soon after Humpel climbed up the steps at the Fishermen's Village pier, Scott Geezil, 59, and Albert Nelson, 55, reached the dock, taking second and third place.
Last year, Geezil came in first with Nelson taking second.
"It doesn't get any easier as you get older," Geezil said.
"It's a lot of fun," Nelson added.
The freedom swim is intended to be a happening rather than a race, organizer Michael Haymans wrote in a press release last month.
Haymans and friends started the race decades ago and it has only grown since.
Kayaker Ray Liberatore has been attending the swim since its start.
"I’ve been down here 30 years and watched this thing evolve," he said before the swim started. "It used to be just a lot of high school kids swimming and now it's turned into a major event. It wasn’t anything near what it is today; it’s really gotten bigger."
Liberatore said there are more kayakers than in the old days.
"There is a lot more kayaking going on," he said. "Kayaking has become so popular. I work at Dick’s Sporting Goods and we sell lots of kayaks. I’m hoping I see a lot of boats on the water today; it’s a lot of fun."
First-time participants Angela Zuknick and Katelyn Farris said they were a little nervous, but mostly excited.
"This is our first time doing this, so I'd say 'excited' is the feeling," Zuknick said before the swim.
"I’m a little nervous, but still excited," Farris added.
Both brought water tubes to float their way across the harbor.
"In case we have a flat we’ve got a boogie board, so we’re not completely out there with the elements," Zuknick said.
When asked why they decided to attend this year, Zuknick said, "This is the first time I’ve heard about the swim and we've been in North Port for five years. Plus, I had someone to do this with me this year, my niece (Farris). I said, 'come on,' and she said, 'OK.'"
