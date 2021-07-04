PUNTA GORDA — Scott Geezil of Englewood wasn't expecting to be the first swimmer to reach Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda during Sunday's Freedom Swim across Charlotte Harbor.
"It was a nice swim," 58-year-old Geezil said. "The waters were calm. I never thought I’d come in first. All of those high school swim team kids (usually win) but I guess they didn’t come this year."
"Yeah! An old guy," shouted one woman in the crowd as Geezil climbed out of the water.
The annual Freedom Swim — started in 1992 — in Punta Gorda has become a highlight of Independence Day weekend in the area over the years.
Organizers had to cancel the longtime event last year because of coronavirus concerns.
Swimmers, paddle boarders, and boaters were happy to hit the water again this year.
"It’s just overwhelming," said Al Nelson, 54, of Punta Gorda, and the second swimmer to reach Fishville Sunday.
"Especially after a year break with COVID-19, I think everybody is ready to let loose and just get out here, do a little bit of activity and see some faces we haven’t seen in a long time," Nelson said.
Participants had the option of starting the swim at the north end of the southbound U.S. 41 bridge and ending at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda.
Since 2018, organizers have suggested an alternative route due to the construction of Sunseeker Resort by Allegiant Air in Port Charlotte just north of the bridges.
The Welcome Beach at the east end of Gilchrist Park on West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda became the alternative starting point.
"It’s awesome to be here," said Laini Gaar, who used a paddle board for the swim and started at Gilchrist Park. "It makes you appreciate the things you took for granted in the past. Something even as simple as swimming across the harbor.
"We were fortunate to get to do it every year but we’re especially grateful for it this year."
Sunday was the first time Kristina Altman participated in the event, paddle boarding alongside Gaar.
"I never knew this was a thing before," Altman said. "I’m super excited. I grew up here (in Port Charlotte) but never knew about."
Cindi DeLouis, who was watching the Freedom Swim from Gilchrist Park, said she was new to the area.
"I'm relatively new to the area and wanted to see how it was," DeLouis said. "We (me and Gerry Funelli) are planning to put the kayaks in next year for his (Funelli's) 70th birthday."
Kathy Davis was visiting from Detroit, MI, when she heard about the swim and wanted to watch.
"This is the second day that I’m here," Davis said, (and) I’m looking forward to seeing the swimmers and the boats. I’m just really happy. This is beautiful."
As in previous years, the Freedom Swim wrapped outside of Harpoon Harry's at the north end of Fishermen's Village.
Fishermen's Village also put on a fireworks show Saturday night, along with other activities throughout Saturday to kick off Independence Day weekend in Punta Gorda.
"I am so proud that our company owner Jon Larmore decided to kick it up a notch by adding Fireworks on July 3rd for our Fourth of July weekend celebration," said Fishville General Manager Patti Allen.
“To be able to have our residents, visitors and guests come together as a community to celebrate our Nation’s independence is just about as good as it gets," said Fishville events manager Kathy Burnam. "The Fishville fireworks display says it all, 'We are together again, we are celebrating and we are blessed to be able to host this new inaugural event.'"
As with previous years, the 2021 Independence Day weekend in Punta Gorda culminates with the return of the annual Fourth-Fest Celebration and Fireworks at Laishley Park, hosted by Smugglers Events.
Smugglers Events General Manager Jerry Cleffi told The Daily Sun they are excited to bring Fourth-Fest back to the area.
