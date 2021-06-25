PUNTA GORDA — The annual Freedom Swim in Punta Gorda will be making a splash again in Charlotte Harbor this Independence Day.
Organizers had to cancel the longtime area event last year because of coronavirus concerns, leaving only Michael Haymans and a handful of others taking the swim across the harbor to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Haymans, a Punta Gorda attorney and one of the original 13 who swam Charlotte Harbor to mark the holiday in 1991, said he's not sure how many people might join him on the swim this year.
"There’s no way to tell about that but I think that because of the pent-up desire to do something after being so locked down (for so long due to COVID-19), there is a chance there will be a large turnout," he said.
"This is a really important tradition in my family and a lot of my friends' families, so we’re happy to be back doing it again."
The estimated 1.5-mile route for this year's swim — starting at noon July 4 — will be more of a "throwback" to the traditional swim, Haymans said.
Swimmers, floaters, boaters and kayakers can begin at the north end of the southbound U.S. 41 bridge and ending at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda.
Since 2018, organizers had to adjust the route due to the construction of Sunseeker Resort by Allegiant Air in Port Charlotte just north of the bridges.
The Welcome Beach at the east end of Gilchrist Park on West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda became the alternative starting point.
Haymans said that is still an option for swimmers who prefer it; however, those wanting to make the full trek have options on the north side of the harbor despite Sunseeker still being closed off.
If participants don't have a boat to launch from on the north side, Haymans suggested swimmers access the water from the boardwalk that crosses beneath the bridges, but to do so with caution.
"People can get into the water from the back of the boardwalk," he said.
Another option — and one with plenty parking — is to launch from the Live Oak Point park's sandy beach on the northeast side of the U.S. 41 bridges and then travel under the bridge to where swimmers will be gathered.
"Don’t grab any (boardwalk or pier) pilings," he said. "It is a place to get cut up so it’s got its own issues about it."
In previous years, a trolley was offered to transport swimmers from Fishermen's Village back to their vehicles but that won't be available this time around.
"There is no ground transportation back and forth from Fishville so people will have to figure out how they’re getting back and forth on their own," he said.
Haymans added that this year's swim should be easier than other years because "the tide is just right going out at noon."
Over the years, the Freedom Swim has brought anywhere from 250 to 1,000 people to Punta Gorda with the swim also serving as a prelude to a 9 p.m. fireworks show over the Peace River as part of Smuggler's Events annual Fourth-Fest Celebration and Fireworks at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court.
More information about other events happening this Independence Day weekend can be found at SmugglersEvents.com and FishermensVillage.com/events.
