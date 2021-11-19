Melanie Benjamin

Benjamin

 Photo provided

PUNTA GORDA — Friends of the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library announced its 2022 literary luncheon will feature New York Times bestselling author Melanie Benjamin.

The event will be held at the Isles Yacht Club in Punta Gorda, on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Tickets are on sale to Friends of the Library members on Oct. 22; cost is $45 per ticket.

To attend the luncheon, people must be a member of Friends; membership dues are $15 per family.

Seating at tables of eight is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Minerva King, president of the Friends’ board of directors, said Benjamin’s booking engagement was confirmed in August.

King said the decision in choosing an author is based on several criteria.

“Authors have their own literary agents and it depends on who is available, who would fit our budget, and who would fit our audience.”

She said the search for this year’s author was begun in the spring.

“Melanie has YouTube videos in which she talks about her books,” King said.

Due to the upbeat nature of her videos and her speaking skills, plus the subject matter of her books — historical fiction, the decision was made to book Benjamin, King said.

Copperfish Books will be at the venue selling Benjamin’s books and she will be available to sign copies.

Checks should be made out to Friends of the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, and mail to: Friends of Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

Those interested can pick up applications for both membership and tickets at the library.

For further information go to friendspg.org or call 941-661-6679.

