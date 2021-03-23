PUNTA GORDA — A new fundraiser has been set to benefit the family of Laeillah Hatcher, 13, who died in a house fire in Arcadia earlier this month.
Hosted by Walt’s Garage in Punta Gorda — where Laiellah’s sister, Kristina, is service manager — the event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and will be held at TT’s Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, in Punta Gorda.
Through a silent auction, raffle and door prizes, Walt’s will be giving away a variety of items such as gift cards, food, services, salon packages, gun range time, swimming pool robots and more.
Tickets for the prizes will be available at the free event. A cornhole tournament and live music will also be featured.
All of the proceeds from the ticket sales and tournament entries will go directly to the Hatcher family.
Walt’s employees have also been taking donations — monetary, clothing, food and more — since last Wednesday at their 208 E. Ann St. location from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
Co-worker Karie Fortney said they are doing everything they can to support Kristina and her family, but more is still needed.
“People are doing a lot to help but the family still needs more help,” said Fortney, who broke down crying Tuesday morning because of the generosity of one person.
“Somebody donated a storage unit (today) so we can store the stuff that is being donated,” Fortney said. “We still have things coming in. We’ve collected about $6,000 so far and have half of a storage unit full of clothes.”
As a result of last Tuesday’s fire, the Hatcher family lost their home on Levsky Avenue and everything in it.
Laiellah, her mother and brother had escaped the fire, but Laiellah went back in to try to rescue the family dogs, authorities said. She died inside next to one of her dogs.
Laeillah’s brother was seriously injured in the fire and was later released from the hospital.
Her mother, Cheryl Wade, was placed in ICU with third-degree burns on more than 40% of her body.
“We haven’t had too much communication with the family,” Fortney said. “We’ve just had our heads down in the ground and are doing everything they can to help out.”
She said the family does have a place to stay for about a month but that it still isn’t enough.
“The main priority is money to restart their lives with and that’s the whole purpose (of Sunday’s event), so we can help them with that to get back on their feet.”
The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire.
For updates or more information about Sunday’s event, go to Walt’s Garage Facebook page, Facebook.com/waltsgaragepg, or call 941-637-8988.
“The (Hatcher family’s) loss is overwhelming and it’s so tragic that nobody would ever wish that on anybody,” Fortney said. “The response from the community and outpouring is delightful. We appreciate what everyone is doing.
“We can’t even comprehend everything that everyone is doing. It’s just wonderful.”
