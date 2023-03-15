PUNTA GORDA — For those looking to update their wardrobe, the 17th annual St. Vincent de Paul annual fashion show was the place to be last Thursday.
More than 500 people attended the fundraiser at the Charlotte Harbor Conference Center.
PUNTA GORDA — For those looking to update their wardrobe, the 17th annual St. Vincent de Paul annual fashion show was the place to be last Thursday.
More than 500 people attended the fundraiser at the Charlotte Harbor Conference Center.
"It's our largest fundraiser of the year," said publicity chair Mary Frances Adair. "It features an amazing array of 'gently used' fashions, jewelry, purses and hats. We have a silent auction, a basket auction, a 50/50 raffle along with the fashion show."
The event raises money to help neighbors in need of assistance with rent, utilities, food and clothing.
The fundraiser included a luncheon, fashion show and a live and silent auction.
Phil Wilson was the auctioneer accepting bids for a cocktail party for 20 with Father Jerry Kaywell of the Sacred Heart Church, a private meal for eight by chef Keith Meyer of F.M. Don's, and a John Wright cocktail party for eight.
Every table was decorated differently. Each was done by the hostess of that particular table. Some examples of the themes were St. Patrick's Day attire and decor, and women sporting their best Easter hats and dresses.
There were more than 1,000 pieces of clothing for sale.
"Usually nothing more costly than $12 to $18," Adair said.
Last year, the event raised more than $62,000.
"Our clients depend on the success of this show in order for us to provide much needed goods and financial assistance for them," Adair said. "This is our largest fundraiser of the year. We have grown from hosting this in our church hall to a fully catered luncheon at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center."
The St. Vincent de Paul Society Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is always accepting donations of gently used clothing and household goods.
For more information, call 941-764-8807.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.