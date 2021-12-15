Lexie poses in her Christmas skirt with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Punta Gorda History Park in December 2020. Around 60 families and their dogs visited the park for the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s third annual Santa Paws in the Park event.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Cairn terrier Murphy, 15, stopped by the Punta Gorda History Park in December 2020 to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. He is a regular for History Park pet events.
PUNTA GORDA — The 4th Annual Santa Paws in the Park event returns to the History Park in Punta Gorda Sunday.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are stopping by the park, located at 501 Shreve Street, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Dec. 19.
Organized by the Punta Gorda Historical Society, families are encouraged to bring their "furry" friends to the park for a photo op with Santa.
"The turnout for events like this is always incredible," said PGHS Executive Director Sandy Moon. "The community always welcomes the events at History Park and truly enjoy participating year after year."
The Santa Paws event takes place during the Historical Society's weekly History Park Farmer's Market that runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday.
Moon said it's important for them as a nonprofit to serve the community and offer residents and visitors a place like History Park and the Sunday Market where they can come together and enjoy the atmosphere.
"Events like Santa Paws assist us in reminding the public that we are here year-round," Moon said. "We try to bring them a relaxed setting to shop in and interact with our vendors."
