PUNTA GORDA — The Peace River Wildlife Center may be getting a new lease on life when it comes to expanding its public education facility.
PRWC representatives have negotiated a 50-year lease with Punta Gorda staff for city-owned property on Henry Street to move the center from its Ponce de Leon Park location in Punta Gorda.
The lease still needs to be approved by the City Council through a resolution at today’s City Council meeting.
The public meeting begins at 9 a.m. Held at the City Council Chambers at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, it can be viewed live on the Punta Gorda You Tube page.
The lease would allow PRWC to build the new center on four acres of land behind the city’s Hounds on Henry dog park.
PRWC has outgrown its long-time current location at Ponce Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway. The nonprofit organization has already moved its rehabilitation center to a temporary facility at 223 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., in Punta Gorda.
If the lease for the Henry Street location is approved, PRWC Executive Director Callie Stahl said, “the city will be leasing the property to us for $1 a year, which is like what we are doing now (at Ponce Park).”
“We will use the four acres behind the dog park to build our public facility,” Stahl said. “The new center will be open to the public and be an expansion of our current habitats for our residents (animals).”
Development at the new Henry Street location will be done in two phases, according to Stahl, with the first resembling the center’s current avian exhibits and the potential of additional habitats. That phase is expected to take two or three years to complete.
The second phase will include something Stahl likes to call “mammal land” and is planned to be finished within five years of PRWC completing phase one.
“That will feature animals such as foxes, opossums, raccoons, squirrels ... which unfortunately right now we don’t have space to house. They have very specific needs to keep the quality of life high,” Stahl said.
