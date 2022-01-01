Future looks bright for historic Punta Gorda church

PUNTA GORDA — The historic Bethel A.M.E. Church — the area's first religious congregation — has served the Punta Gorda community since 1886.
Thanks to recent donations from the community, members of the church are looking forward to being there for future generations, as well.
"It’s wonderful," said Dottie Rae Fulton, whose family has been involved in the church for years. "The community's support lets you know that they care about us. When the community got involved and found out about our needs ... this is such a blessing."
The need for major improvements to their sanctuary along with a lack of funding have had their congregation concerned about the future since around the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church sanctuary, located at 260 E. Olympia Ave., was built in 1962.
The last time any major renovations were made to the building was over 15 years ago.
Their congregation consists of around 25 members; however, their Sunday services were stalled during pandemic and have been for the most part since.
The lack of in-person services has had an effect on regular donations to the church.
Church leaders reached out to the community last spring and since then they've been able to replace their roof — damaged by rain and other wear and tear — and also install a new air-conditioning system.
"We still have to get some gutters to take care of and we have to get us a paint job, among other minor things, but our main issues (the roof and A/C) we got those taken care of," Richard Fulton said. "We want to thank the people very much for their donations because we really couldn’t have done it otherwise.
"We had some very good donors and very good people and that’s how we got it done."
Church representatives estimated $32,000 to be enough to cover the improvements.
They were able to raise around $32,700 through the help of private donors in and other groups around the Punta Gorda community.
Richard Fulton said they currently have around $2,510 left from the donations.
Other repairs still planned include replacement of the weathered roof gutters, painting on the exterior, upgrades to the bathrooms and the sanctuary’s sound system, among other cosmetic fixes.
"We still have roads to cross," Richard Fulton said.
With main sanctuary renovations like the roof and air conditioning finished, the Rev. Frankie Fayson III said they can focus more on spreading the word of God going forward.
"When we come back (from the pandemic), we’ll be here for the word and the Holy Spirit that is in us and we can use that word to progress us on and to help this community and demonstrate that God is good," Fayson said.
"Nothing is higher than His love — if you can even fathom the type of love — and that’s what we want to exude through everything we do even with the comforts of the church," he added.
Although they haven't been hosting in-person Sunday services, Fayson said they continue to spread the faith through scripture.
"We’re going by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when to reopen and keeping track of how the virus spreads because we have older people who come to our church," Fayson said. "For now, we are sending out scriptures that are designed to build up our members and get them through this (pandemic) thriving, not just surviving."
The weekly scriptures are delivered primarily by phone prayer lines.
"I come to pray in the church for myself every week," Fayson said. "We’ll send the scriptures for preaching and another for studying."
"What we’ve been doing is making sure they’re getting the word in them and then we’ll come back and talk about it," he added. "The scriptures are designed to keep them (our members) uplifted (and) walking above these problems."
Fayson said he's excited for their congregation to be able to return to the sanctuary.
"Just the feeling and spirituality that’s in this place is so wonderful," he said. "When a person walks in, they just won’t see the beauty with their eyes but they’ll feel the beauty of love in this place, and that’s what we teach."
For more information about the church or its programs, call 941-637-9296.
