PUNTA GORDA — As the sun was setting Thursday, the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens seemed to come alive with thousands of lights.
As it gets darker, more plants, trees, sculptures and walkways throughout the 27-acre property began to glow.
Executive Director Tanna Horner was conducting a trial run ahead of the annual “Gardens Aglow” event that begins Sunday.
To raise additional money needed this year due to Hurricane Ian’s damage to plants and trees, the Gardens added special events and expanded Gardens Aglow to 12 days, Horner said.
A new feature is a tent filled with decorated Christmas trees adorned with gift certificates and gift cards.
Each of the 25 trees, including one potted plant, have a theme.
There are some for pet items, others for toys, baby products, spa treatments, Starbucks and other gift cards, wine, health and wellness essentials, a tarpon charter, children’s books and more.
Horner said each tree has a sponsor — either a business or nonprofit donated the trees and gifts.
During their visit to Gardens Aglow, visitors can purchase a raffle ticket and drop it in a bucket in front of the tree, or trees, of their choosing. One ticket will be drawn from each bucket at the end of Gardens Aglow.
Trees’ goodies range in value from $500 to $1,200, Horner said.
Money earned from the raffle will be used to provide an increased habitat for pollinators.
“These are trees for bees,” she said.
Other events will be s’mores and hot cocoa stations, crafts, and Santa and Mrs. Claus visits nightly.
Horner said there will be carolers, selfie stations, gifts, crafts and animated displays.
To set up the massive, outdoor holiday lights display on both sides of Riverside Drive, 40 volunteers are working each day, for a total of some 500 volunteers it takes the Gardens to operate, Horner said.
One of those volunteers is the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens’ board President Bill Klossner.
He and Horner walked around the property, taking inventory on which areas would be adorned with lights next, and where some lights didn’t come on.
Hazel Klossner said she often accompanies her husband to help out at the Gardens.
“During the pandemic this was a place for people to come and enjoy the outdoors. A lot of people found a lot of peace here,” she said.
Gardens Aglow — now in its fifth year — is crucial for the Gardens replenishment, as Hurricane Ian destroyed many plantings on the 27-acre property.
Among the losses were about 250 trees, Horner said.
Damage was estimated at $450,000 in damages.
“What we know is that $271,000 is not covered,” Horner said, explaining insurance doesn’t cover plants or trees.
On Giving Tuesday, it had a $25,000 goal — and that was met, Horner said.
“An anonymous donor matched the $25,000, which gave the Gardens a total of $50,000 to assist with planting flower and tree specimens and repopulating our beloved butterfly house,” she said.
Giving Tuesday raised $231,000 of the $271,000 needed, Horner said.
Gardens Aglow runs from Sunday through Wednesday for the first three weeks in December. Tickets are $20, $15 for members and $10 for children. Admission is free for children 4 and under.
Horner urged the public to get tickets soon as it typically sells out. They can be purchased online at peacerivergardens.org/events/gardens-aglow/ or at the Gardens in advance.
Horner said she’s hoping for a big turnout because the Gardens still needs $40,000 to fully restore what was lost to Ian.
The Gardens is at 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda.
