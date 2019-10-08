PUNTA GORDA — Mail-in and over-the-counter ballots are now available for the Punta Gorda Nov. 5 general election.
The District 3 seat is up for grabs in a nonpartisan vote.
Residents Shaune Freeland and John Miller are both running for the seat.
The two-year term for the District 5 seat, held by Mayor Nancy Prafke, is also ending but she is running unopposed.
The newly elected council member for District 3 will be sworn in at the Nov. 20 meeting, according to the city's Oct. 4 weekly highlights report.
The reorganization meeting, including election of mayor and vice mayor, will also take place that day.
Council member Gary Wein, who has held the seat for two terms, will still be seated as a council member at the Nov. 6 City Council meeting.
VOTE-BY-MAIL
Mail-in ballots for the Nov. 5 city general election are available by contacting the Supervisor of Elections Office at 941-833-5400.
The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 26.
OVER-THE-COUNTER BALLOTS
Over-the-counter ballots are also available through the Office of the City Clerk, at City Hall, 326 West Marion Ave.
The city encourages absent voters to vote by mail if they are unable to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
For additional information regarding the election, contact the City Clerk's Office at 941-575-3369.
