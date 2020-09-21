CScourts092220A

The Gilchrist Park pickleball and basketball courts, as well as the tennis courts at Cooper Street Recreation Center, have been closed for construction in Punta Gorda.

PUNTA GORDA — Due to cracks and other surface damage, the Gilchrist Park pickleball and basketball courts have been closed for construction in Punta Gorda.

Gilchrist Park is located along West Retta Esplanade.

The tennis courts at Cooper Street Recreation Center, 650 Mary St., have also been closed for resurfacing work. 

"The work is likely to be completed by Sept. 28 depending on weather," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.

During that time, there is to be no play at any times at the courts.

For questions about the closure, call 941-575-3394.

