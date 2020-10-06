PUNTA GORDA — As Punta Gorda approaches phase two of Gilchrist Park renovations, cost and more parking remain problems for the decade-long project.
At today's meeting, the City Council will discuss the next steps for the park along West Retta Esplanade.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
City staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
Improved parking has always been the city’s goal with the overall renovations at the park.
The first phase on the east side of the park − behind the PG Waterfront Hotel − wrapped up in 2017.
Before then, park-goers could park basically wherever they wanted, including in the grass. When that section of the park reopened in 2017, that was no longer the case.
To complete the entire second phase, city staff needs almost $960,000 more for the $2.2 million project, according to city documents.
The project could add around 170 new spaces in the park and along the street. The park currently has 121 spaces and eight ADA spaces.
City staff presented the details of the new phase during a Sept. 9 City Council meeting but council members wanted a more comprehensive breakdown of the existing parking, proposed parking and cost to complete Phase B with potential options.
"(Today's) presentation for the City Council provides additional details," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert, "regarding amenities, recaps Phase A funding, gives clear description of the number of parking spaces each option would provide, gives a visualization of potential options and lists estimated costs for each of those options."
What's with all the noise?
At today's meeting, the City Council will discuss Punta Gorda's noise regulations on building construction and property maintenance activities in residential neighborhoods.
Due to an increase in complaints about noise, there has been a request for the City Council to review these regulations.
"We had a couple of residents call with concerns about mowing lawns early in the day," Reichert told the Sun. "The item is for discussion only at this meeting."
Cooper Street Recreational Trail
In October 2019, the City Council awarded a contract for engineering services to design the Cooper Street Multi-Use Recreational Trail in Punta Gorda.
City staff has received 30% of conceptual design plans.
At today's City Council meeting, city staff is hoping for direction on how to move forward with the design because it may be several years before funding is available.
