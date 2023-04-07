'Godspeed to Dane, a forever Trailblazer' - Babcock remembers student killed Wednesday

BABCOCK RANCH - Babcock Neighborhood School Director Shannon Treece wrote to families about the death of a student.
Dane Zigrand, 16, was killed in an early Wednesday crash.
He died while a passenger in a car. The driver struck palm trees off Saw Palmetto Parkway in Babcock Ranch while the two were on their way to school about 6 a.m.
"On behalf of the administrative team, I would like to offer heartfelt condolences to you and the family of Dane Zigrand and to offer our school's assistance to help you and your student/s cope with this loss," Treece stated.
The Charlotte County Public Schools Crisis Intervention Team joined the facilities guidance state and student service team to offer more support Thursday, noting the services "will continue to be made available for as long as they are needed," Treece wrote.
She wrote about Zigrand on a personal level.
"Dane was truly a compassionate person who was a friend to everyone. His energy was infectious," she wrote. "If you ever met him, you knew that smile. May we all smile and have compassion in the days ahead to remind each of us what is really important in the world. Godspeed to Dane, a forever Trailblazer in our hearts."
Zigrand was on his school's track and field team; his name appears on TFRRS - a school track and field website.
"Keep the other student and family in your thoughts and prayers as we await further details," she wrote.
The wreck is being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver suffered minor injuries. It was initially unclear, according to the FHP report, if Zigrand was wearing a safety belt. The driver was wearing a belt.
Treece cautioned parents that students "may experience grief reactions/feelings as a result of this death; these reactions may include sadness, anxiety, and an inability to focus on normal routines."
Students and adults in the community gathered Wednesday night and held a candlelight vigil.
"Your student may need additional attention, reassurance, and support at this time," her letter stated.
