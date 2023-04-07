'Godspeed to Dane, a forever Trailblazer' - Babcock remembers student killed Wednesday

The Light House, a center point of Babcock Ranch. 

 SUN PHOTO BY Chris Tilley

BABCOCK RANCH - Babcock Neighborhood School Director Shannon Treece wrote to families about the death of a student. 

Dane Zigrand, 16, was killed in an early Wednesday crash. 


   
