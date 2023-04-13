Dane Zegrand

Dane Zegrand

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BABCOCK RANCH — A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Dane Zigrand, a 16-year-old Babcock Neighborhood School student killed in a crash.

As of Thursday, more than 160 donations were given, totaling $9,850 and nearly doubling the goal of $5,000.


   
