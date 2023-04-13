BABCOCK RANCH — A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Dane Zigrand, a 16-year-old Babcock Neighborhood School student killed in a crash.
As of Thursday, more than 160 donations were given, totaling $9,850 and nearly doubling the goal of $5,000.
One of those who donated is Ann Grudzinski of Punta Gorda.
Grudzinski told The Daily Sun she didn't know Zigrand or his family.
"I just wanted to help," she said.
The organizer is Fabienne Ribeiro, of Babcock Ranch.
"As neighbors of the Zigrand family we are reaching out today because we believe in the power of our Babcock Ranch community," she wrote on the GoFundMe site. "We know that we can make a positive impact on the Zigrand family, in the same way that Dane did for all of us."
Ribeiro described Zigrand as "an exceptional young man loved by so many... He would always find time to help others with a huge smile on his face."
Zigrand died April 5 while a passenger in a car. The driver, also 16, struck palm trees off Saw Palmetto Parkway in Babcock Ranch while the two were on their way to school about 6 a.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Shortly after Zigrand's death, Babcock Neighborhood School Director Shannon Treece wrote to families about him.
“Dane was truly a compassionate person who was a friend to everyone. His energy was infectious,” she wrote. “If you ever met him, you knew that smile. May we all smile and have compassion in the days ahead to remind each of us what is really important in the world. Godspeed to Dane, a forever Trailblazer in our hearts.”
