PUNTA GORDA — A state grant could be the solution to saving the historic Cleveland House at 509 Gill St. in Punta Gorda.
Built in 1925, the house was the childhood home of Ulysses S. Cleveland, a longtime historian in Charlotte County who died in 2005 at 85, and his mother Jean Cleveland, a longtime city clerk.
City Council Member Jaha Cummings and Garrett Kizer, of Charlotte Harbor Construction and current Cleveland House owner, have been working together to try to save the home after a majority of the City Council voted to deny contributing funds to the home's preservation in May 2021.
Kizer and fiancée Gian Gunderson bought the house and property a few years ago intending to rehabilitate the home, but Kizer said it just didn’t make sense financially when it came down to it.
"With state grants and funds possibly becoming available, that’s a whole different picture," he said. "We’re excited and want to see it through the relocation and rehabilitation."
The grant still has to be approved by the state, but Cummings told The Daily Sun that the final amount should be enough to cover both the relocation and renovation work — estimated around $481,000.
"In May, the Florida Legislature appropriated funds for a grant program that could cover the costs of preserving the house," Cummings said.
Kizer said grant approval likely won't happen until February 2022.
Upon that approval, the plan is to move the house to 415 E. Virginia Ave. as an extension to the Blanchard House Museum of African-American History and Culture of Charlotte County, 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., in Punta Gorda.
"The historic home will be relocated to property behind the Blanchard House Museum," Cummings said. "The (Cleveland) house was the home of Jean Whiteaker Cleveland, a Punta Gorda institution, and the childhood home of her son, famous local historian, U.S. Cleveland."
U.S. Cleveland's ties to the Blanchard House stem back to Bernice Russell, according to Cummings.
"(The two) worked closely together to ensure that the unique history of Punta Gorda was catalogued and preserved," he said.
Cummings added that U.S. Cleveland was a founding board member of the Bernice A. Russell Center.
The center was then organized into the Bernice A. Russell Community Development Corporation to create the Blanchard House Museum of African American History of Charlotte County.
Cummings' grandmother was Bernice Russell and his mother, Martha Bireda, serves as executive director at the the museum.
Plans are to have the Cleveland House serve as home to a new wing of the Blanchard House Museum called the "Historic Cochran Street Business District Annex," as well as the "Youth Museum and Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida."
"This will have exhibits discussing the golden age of historic African American business districts throughout Florida and the United States," Cummings said. "It will also provide an opportunity to create an addition to the Blanchard House, focusing on the redevelopment of the Cochran Street Business District.
Cummings said the Cochran Street Business District was a vital aspect of the Punta Gorda economy until the mid-1960s.
"The new annex will provide an opportunity for this rich history to be told, to honor those families responsible for economic vitality of the community, and for the creation of a center to encourage and cultivate the entrepreneurial interests of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County youth," he said.
Cummings explained that Punta Gorda was a socially integrated community from its founding in the late 1800s.
"Due to the presence of historical African-American churches, a concentration of African-American owned businesses developed on Cochran Street — presently Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd — over time," he said.
"This area became an essential economic driver for the city," Cummings continued, "and was known throughout the region for its lively arts and entertainment scene; however, urban renewal destroyed countless historic homes in the area around Cochran Street in 1968."
If all goes to plan, Cummings and Kizer hope to relocate the Cleveland House in early summer 2022.
Kizer said they have lined up a Fort Myers company that specializes in relocating homes.
"They will come in and put heavy steel beams underneath the house and get it all secured," Kizer said. "Then they put big dollies underneath with tractor trailer tires and use that equipment to just basically tow the house like a trailer over to where it goes; it’s not that simple of course, but that’s essentially the basics."
Kizer said he also plans on helping with the rehabilitation once the house is moved.
"We want the right thing to happen for the house," he said. "As long as the final approval comes from the state, this is going to feel like a big win."
